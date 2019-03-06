SIOUX CITY — Not many things went right for Wilberforce in its first round game at the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs were on the wrong end of a 20-0 run spanning several of the opening minutes. They gave up a buzzer-beater to fall behind by 20 — at the end of the first quarter. The final score was 100-62, and that wasn't their largest deficit of the game.
Not many things have gone right lately for the small liberal arts college. The private school was warned last summer that it was at risk of losing its accreditation. The cash-strapped school faces multiple lawsuits alleging it owes thousands of dollars. Over a hundred students were forced to relocate to a hotel in January after their dormitory suffered serious water damage.
In light of all that, making it to the Tyson Events Center as one of the best 32 teams in the country was a significant accomplishment.
"(Our players) are hurting a little bit, but at the end of the day, I told them we've got to look back and think about the legacy and the mark we left on our school," coach Derek Williams said. "That can never be taken away from them."
It was also another historic accomplishment for the nation's oldest private historically black university, founded in 1856. The Bulldogs reached the national tournament for the first time in school history, and reached the postseason for the first time in more than a decade. It's a far quicker turnaround than Williams expected when he took over the program a couple of seasons ago.
The reasons why are understandable. Wilberforce's campus near Xenia, Ohio is home to just 500-some students. Williams triples up as athletic director and coach of the cross country team, one of just three sports the Bulldogs offer. Assistant Lionel Garrett is also the sports information director.
"It's tremendously tough," Williams said. "We don't have the resources that other schools have. Right now it's only three full-time employees in the department. ... We've got a lot of late nights, and a lot of things that I have to do on my own."
Wilberforce, named for an 18th century abolitionist, entered the tournament with a respectable 14-12 record, but a far cry from the 30-3 mark compiled by their opponents, Concordia of Seward, Nebraska. The defending national runners-up entered as the No. 1 overall seed, with 28 all-time national tournament game wins and 18 appearances on the game stage. Even so, the outmatched Bulldogs said they believed they could win, making for humbled postgame reaction.
"Coming here and losing kind of hurt. ... You win some and you lose some," said Bulldogs senior Mustafa Notter, who scored 11 points on Wednesday. But the season "was very rewarding because we see more positive energy. People are coming to the games and coming out and supporting us more than what it used be."
Williams echoed that sentiment. For a school with little to hang its hat on recently and virtually no history of athletic success, the team's run this year brought a welcome new dimension to the small, rural campus. Though the Bulldogs will lose five seniors, the coach said he expects to be back -- with school enrollment on the rise and a better team.
"The buzz around campus was tremendous," Williams said. "We really don't know what this is going to bring to the school, but a lot of positive press, positive energy, which is what we need right now."