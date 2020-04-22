An Earth Day event (with COVID-19 social distancing) near Elk Point, South Dakota

ELK POINT, S.D. -- The COVID-19 pandemic more or less terminated the trap-shooting season for the Dakota Valley Trap Team before it even began.
There were no practices, no shooting competitions this year for the nearly 50-member club. It's looking more and more like there probably won't be any.
Dan Lederman, the team's head coach and a former South Dakota state senator, had never really put together an Earth Day project previously. But he was inspired by a piece of cover-crop legislation introduced by U.S. Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., and Debbie Stabenow, D-Wis. Cover crops are planted along with regular crops to help enrich the soil, and wildlife usually appreciate them.
And he'd seen cover crops in action before -- the trap team has gone pheasant-hunting expeditions at a hunting lodge and preserve near Elk Point, which uses cover crops that help generate a suitable habitat for the animals.
So Lederman hatched a plan for the trap team members to plant beneficial seeds over a plot of land at the Warren Wilderness State Game Production Area, in Union County -- an Earth Day activity, but one which could be done without too much person-to-person contact. The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks is partnering with the club for the project.
Planting clovers, wildflowers and the like helps put nutrients into soil. Plants in general also act as a carbon sink -- they pull carbon out of the atmosphere as they breathe. And wildlife go wild for these plants.
"I thought this might be a good way for us to get together as a team. It would be a great way for us to do some team-building, but also doing something good for the environment and for our wildlife habitat that we actually use," Lederman said.
The seeding will take place on Wednesday, which is Earth Day, starting in the morning and running into the afternoon. Siouxland Grass and Forage in North Sioux City contributed the seeds.
A group of 10 teams, each consisting of a trap-team member and a parent, will get a bag of seeds with varieties of clover, chicory, alfalfa and a type of turnip -- a commercially available seed mixture intended as forage for deer and turkeys. Bees are also partial to clover and wildflowers, and the plants come back every year for three to five years.
"It's a good educational activity to teach our youth about responsible land management, being good stewards of the land," Lederman said.
The plan is to seed about five acres of the 163-acre Warren Wilderness, which is overseen by the Department of Game, Fish and Parks. The parent-child teams will stay within their designated plot to avoid unnecessary contact with the others. Face masks are encouraged.
Dave Miller, the trap club's general manager, said the Earth Day event has the added benefit of being educational, in addition to being safe. Miller's son, Nicholas, was instrumental in the founding of the team about four years ago.
"Part of it, is educating them on how you can give back to the environment," Miller said. "They need to be, not just a walking-the-fields mentality, but to take ownership."
Nick Miller, an engineering student at South Dakota State University who is now a "legacy" member of the team, said that while the non-season this spring has been a disappointment, Wednesday's event is something of a bright spot.
"It was a bummer, that's kind of across the board, a lot of things are being shut down," he said. "It was kind of relieving that we were able to do some things together, like this event."
Ryan Wendinger, regional habitat program manager with the Department of Game, Fish and Parks, said the safety of the participants in Wednesday's Earth Day event was top-of-mind for the department -- officials would not have been comfortable with the event if excessive crowding was a factor.
"One of the biggest things right now is social distancing, and obviously keeping people safe and keeping people away from each other. But Dan seemed to come up with some pretty good guidelines that match the guidelines that are being shared with everybody," Wendinger said.
Besides Lederman's social distancing plans, greatly appreciated as they are by the state Department of Game, Fish and Parks, Wednesday's event provides a sort of circle-of-life lesson for the team members.
"They can potentially hunt over this area in the fall, hunt over this food plot in the fall, and maybe harvest a deer as well, so it's kind of a full-circle opportunity for them to do something good for Earth Day as well as create some opportunities for wildlife," Wendinger said.
