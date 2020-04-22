An Earth Day event (with COVID-19 social distancing) near Elk Point, South Dakota

"Part of it, is educating them on how you can give back to the environment," Miller said. "They need to be, not just a walking-the-fields mentality, but to take ownership."

Nick Miller, an engineering student at South Dakota State University who is now a "legacy" member of the team, said that while the non-season this spring has been a disappointment, Wednesday's event is something of a bright spot.

"It was a bummer, that's kind of across the board, a lot of things are being shut down," he said. "It was kind of relieving that we were able to do some things together, like this event."

Ryan Wendinger, regional habitat program manager with the Department of Game, Fish and Parks, said the safety of the participants in Wednesday's Earth Day event was top-of-mind for the department -- officials would not have been comfortable with the event if excessive crowding was a factor.

"One of the biggest things right now is social distancing, and obviously keeping people safe and keeping people away from each other. But Dan seemed to come up with some pretty good guidelines that match the guidelines that are being shared with everybody," Wendinger said.