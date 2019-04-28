SIOUX CITY -- Friends, roommates, academic faculty and a coach said goodbye Sunday afternoon to Andrea Norton in a somber memorial service at the school's Newman Flanagan Center.
Norton, 20, died April 13 after falling about 100 feet from the Hawksbill Crag, a rock formation near Jasper, Arkansas. She was on a school trip at the time, and accidentally lost her footing on the cliff while reportedly re-positioning herself for a photo.
A native of Hot Springs, South Dakota, Norton was a triple major at Briar Cliff in biology, environmental science, according to her obituary. She later petitioned the school for an associate’s degree in global studies, which was awarded recently. She also was on scholarship for symphony choir and women's volleyball.
Norton was remembered for her positive personality, her dedication to her studies and her strong personal convictions.
Daniel Jung, an assistant professor of biology at the school and Norton's first-year academic adviser, remembered her as a dedicated and passionate student who paid attention in classes.
"That was her attitude for everything she did," Jung said.
According to Norton's obituary, she had interned as a naturalist at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Conservatory in Sioux City, as well as at Sanford Research, where she studied triple negative breast cancer.
Jung said Norton introduced him to popcorn balls, a food he had never eaten before.
"She made me a popcorn ball. It was the first time I'd ever tasted what a popcorn ball tasted like. It was very good," he said to laughter from the audience. "It was popcorn, in the form of a ball."
Grace Whitlaw, a former roommate of Norton's and a fellow women's volleyball player, remembered Norton by her nicknames, "Drea" and "Drizzle."
Whitlaw fought back tears as she read a letter she wrote to Norton, who she said was "like a sister to me."
"I owe much of my growth as an individual to you," she wrote for Norton. "You guided me through tough times."
Lindsey Weatherford, Briar Cliff's women's volleyball coach, also recalled the nicknames. "Drizzle," she thought, did not quite befit someone with Norton's upbeat personality.
"I always (associate) 'Drizzle' and rain, but she was the opposite of rain," Weatherford said. "She was fire, and sun and joy, all at once."
Sayge Rosas, a close friend of Norton's and another fellow volleyball player, remembered Norton for her loud voice.
"Before I got to know her, I thought to myself, 'Oh, my God. I am not going to get along with this girl, she is so loud, she is already irritating me,'" Rosas said of her first impression of Norton. The two subsequently became friends and would stay up late at night to talk about life.
"I would let her get away with so many things that would drive me nuts just because I loved her so much."
Brian Hazlett, a professor of biology and the chair of Briar Cliff's biology department, read from a report Norton had written after a class field trip. In her report, Norton described her newfound appreciation for the beauty of the Prairie, which she had previously thought of as drab and brown.
"Two of my classmates and I explored the Prairie on our own. I started to see beauty in Prairies. We looked for birds, found turtles and observed squirrels running around," Norton wrote. "The more we looked, the more life we found."
A funeral service for Norton was held April 19 in her hometown of Hot springs, and her family planned to scatter her ashes at diverse places.