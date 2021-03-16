Andy Minihan, Union County emergency manager, dies at 51

CANTON, S.D. -- Andy Minihan, the Union County emergency manager, died suddenly on Saturday in Canton. He was 51 years old.

Minihan became the Union County emergency manager in 2016. He served during the flooding that threatened Union County, and much of the surrounding area, in 2019. During the past year, he -- along with emergency managers throughout the country -- was faced with the nationwide health emergency of COVID-19.

Minihan was born in Canton on Oct. 23, 1969, according to his obituary.

At various points, Minihan had worked for the Sioux Falls Police Department and the Beresford, S.D. Police Department, and ran his own security company, according to his obituary.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.