 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Andy Minihan, Union County emergency manager, dies at 51
View Comments

Andy Minihan, Union County emergency manager, dies at 51

{{featured_button_text}}

CANTON, S.D. -- Andy Minihan, the Union County emergency manager, died suddenly on Saturday in Canton. He was 51 years old. 

Andy Minihan

Minihan

Minihan became the Union County emergency manager in 2016. He served during the flooding that threatened Union County, and much of the surrounding area, in 2019. During the past year, he -- along with emergency managers throughout the country -- was faced with the nationwide health emergency of COVID-19. 

Minihan was born in Canton on Oct. 23, 1969, according to his obituary

At various points, Minihan had worked for the Sioux Falls Police Department and the Beresford, S.D. Police Department, and ran his own security company, according to his obituary. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: States with the most COVID-19 vaccinations so far

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News