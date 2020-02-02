'Animal contact' with power line blamed for outage that impacted 4,300 Sunday morning

SIOUX CITY -- A large swath of people and businesses in the vicinity of Hamilton Boulevard and Stone Park Boulevard lost power Sunday morning.

The vast majority of them have since had their power restored.

MidAmerican Energy spokeswoman Tina Hoffman said the outage began around 9:45 a.m. The cause of the outage, she said, was "animal contact" with a power line that took out a substation.

Nearby power lines caught fire and fell to the ground. Photos and videos of the incident circulating online showed extremely bright electric flashes, flames and billowing smoke near businesses and homes in the area.

An estimated 4,300 people in the vicinity of Hamilton Boulevard between Stone Park Boulevard and Dearborn Boulevard lost power at the height of the outage. By Sunday afternoon, all but around 160 of those customers had their power restored.

A press release from the Sioux City Police Department indicated that, shortly after the first transformer at W 25th and Hamilton exploded, a second transformer exploded in the area of Dearborn and Valley Drive.