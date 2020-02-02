'Animal contact' with power line blamed for outage that impacted 4,300 Sunday morning

SIOUX CITY -- A large swath of people and businesses in the vicinity of Hamilton Boulevard and Stone Park Boulevard lost power Sunday morning.
The vast majority of them have since had their power restored.
MidAmerican Energy spokeswoman Tina Hoffman said the outage began around 9:45 a.m. The cause of the outage, she said, was "animal contact" with a power line that took out a substation.
Nearby power lines caught fire and fell to the ground. Photos and videos of the incident circulating online showed extremely bright electric flashes, flames and billowing smoke near businesses and homes in the area.
An estimated 4,300 people in the vicinity of Hamilton Boulevard between Stone Park Boulevard and Dearborn Boulevard lost power at the height of the outage. By Sunday afternoon, all but around 160 of those customers had their power restored.
A press release from the Sioux City Police Department indicated that, shortly after the first transformer at W 25th and Hamilton exploded, a second transformer exploded in the area of Dearborn and Valley Drive.
Several Hamilton Boulevard traffic lights, including those at the intersections with Outer Drive, 36th Street, North Plaza and South Plaza, were switched off by the power disruption, causing them to flash. As of Sunday afternoon the traffic lights had not been restored and stop signs were placed at the intersections.
A segment of Hamilton Boulevard between West 24th Street and Dearborn Boulevard was shut down Sunday morning due to multiple downed and arcing power wires, along with blown-up transformers, according to a tweet from Sioux City Fire Rescue.
The police department reported that the southbound lanes of Hamilton had re-opened by 12:20 p.m. The northbound lanes from W 24th to W 26th streets remained closed as of 1:30 p.m.
Hoffman said the power company is hoping to restore electricity service to impacted customers before the Super Bowl begins at 5:30 p.m.
"We have three crews that are working on it now, we know it's a big game tonight," she said, though she added that it takes time to replace the burnt and fallen lines.