SIOUX CITY — The owner of a boa constrictor found in a shopping cart at Sioux City's Target store has yet to claim the reptile.

If unclaimed, the snake appears to have a future in education.

Cindy Rarrat, executive director of the Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center, said a herpetologist has agreed to take the snake if the owner doesn't claim it within the seven-day waiting period and use it in a college classroom for educational purposes.

Because of publicity surrounding the snake's discovery, Rarrat said she's received several calls from people interested in adopting the snake, which staff have named Target -- except incorporating the French pronunciation, Tar-jay -- but the college professor has accepted snakes from the Rescue Center in the past and will take good care of this one.

"It's going to be a good home for it," Rarrat said of Target.

A Target employee collecting shopping carts from the store's parking lot at 5775 Sunnybrook Drive found the red-tailed boa constrictor coiled up in a shopping cart Sunday. The Rescue Center was summoned, and the snake was taken to the center, where it remains.

"This was unusual," Rarrat said. "We've got snakes before, but never in a shopping cart."

Rarrat said the 4-5-foot long, 15-20 pound snake -- she doesn't know if it's a male or female -- had been well-cared for and was in good health. She said someone reported seeing a large snake nearby the night before, but she's been unable to confirm that report. Target could have escaped from a passing vehicle or its owner's home. Or it could have been abandoned.

"Why it crawled up in the basket, I don't know," Rarrat said.

The owner has seven days to claim the snake and must show proof of ownership. If the owner lives in Sioux City, he or she will have to house the snake outside Sioux City limits because city ordinances prohibit constrictors kept as pets in the city.

In her 38 years in animal rescue, Rarrat said she's seen numerous boa constrictors, and the center takes calls almost daily from city residents seeking removal of bull, garter and grass snakes native to the area from their yards.

The boa isn't even the most unique animal reported recently, Rarrat said. A porcupine was found inside city limits a couple months ago and was captured and relocated by Iowa Department of Natural Resources workers.

"We get all kids of stuff ... so nothing surprises us anymore," Rarrat said.