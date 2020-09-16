Animal rights group wants charges filed against Sioux City pork plant

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- An animal rights group has asked federal prosecutors to investigate a Sioux City pork plant that was cited last month by regulators for the inhumane slaughter of a pig.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals sent a letter to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa Peter Deegan, asking his office to investigate Verschoor Meats and file criminal charges against the company for violations of the Humane Methods Slaughter Act.

U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman Tony Morfitt said federal rules prohibit him from commenting on a possible investigation or pending charges. He said he could not confirm whether an investigation will be or is being conducted.

The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service on Aug. 25 sent a notice of suspension to Verschoor Meats, 1401 Bluff Road, for an incident in which a federal veterinarian saw a worker shoot a pig twice in the head with a pneumatic captive bolt device before a second worker effectively stunned the animal with a handheld captive bolt device.