Ann Meredith (Lohry) Smith

Ankeny, Iowa

Ann Meredith (Lohry) Smith, 43, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Plymouth United Church of Christ, at 4126 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312. All are welcome to attend.

Ann was born April 22, 1979 in Sioux City to Dirk and Bonnie (Miller) Lohry. The oldest of four siblings, Ann was a happy, playful, exuberant soul with a sparkling attitude. Ann was an extremely loving wife and caring mother to her children. Growing up in Sioux City, Ann thrived at Sioux City West High School, where she danced in a state and national champion dance squad, played soccer and golf, and participated in FCA. Ann was an exceptionally talented pianist as well.

Ann then attended Iowa State University where she graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications and a minor in Psychology. A passionate lifelong Cyclone, Ann served as the Social Director at the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. At ISU, Ann met the love of her life, Kyle Smith, whom she would marry in April of 2004. Ann and Kyle were happily married for 18 years, and had three beautiful children: Raleigh (13), Gwendolyn (11), and Seaver (9).

Ann lived in Windsor Heights for several years, where she began her career as a Business Event Strategist and Certified Meeting Professional (CMP). Her most recent position was an Associate Client Relationship Manager at Freeman Company, where she planned, marketed, and managed events for corporations and various trade associations. Eventually moving to Ankeny, IA, Ann enjoyed joining her kids in various activities, participating in the local PEO chapter, and advocating for the Iowa Public School system. She was also an avid handbell ringer in her Plymouth and Des Moines Concert Handbell Choirs.

Always the life of the party, Ann lived to have fun and made sure everyone around her was having fun – whether they liked it or not. Her legacy of trading LEGOs like a seafaring merchant in the 1600s was unrivaled, and her epic QuarantinyTown architecture made Frank Lloyd Wright look like a child with a crayon. Her years of competitive dance led to sporadic dancing outbursts in any situation, often accompanied by a remixed show tune. Broadway missed out on a grand slam. Ann had an uncanny knack for quoting and reciting Mystery Science Theater 3000 (MST3K), a talent that is becoming ever more rare as the years go by. Ann was always known to light up the room - as well as increase the volume - and bring joy wherever it was needed.

Ann is survived by her husband, Kyle; two sons and one daughter; parents; sister Jessica (Mat) Tapper; brothers Mark (Margaux) and Kevin (Shay) Lohry; several nieces and nephews; and an exponential amount of great friends.

For attendees abroad who cannot make The Celebration of Life, the service will be live streamed at https://www.plymouthchurch.com/funerals/. Gifts and contributions in Ann’s memory can be made to the Plymouth United Church of Christ Handbell Choir at the following link https://www.plymouthchurch.com/give/. Please select Donation Type “Other”, and Donation Note “Ann Smith - Handbell Choir”.

