Annual Bishop's Dinner to take place online
SIOUX CITY -- Due to the potential health risks and uncertainty due to COVID-19, the Catholic School Foundation for the Diocese of Sioux City has restructured the 24th Annual Bishop’s Dinner for Catholic Schools to an online event for 2020.

Themed "Bishop's Fundathon for Catholic Schools," the event will take place Sept. 13. The dinner previously had been scheduled for Sept. 12.

Supporters can make donations online, by phone, or by mail.

The fundraising goal is $100,000. Businesses and individuals are still encouraged to sponsor or donate to the event. Information regarding sponsorships and donations are available at: https://scdiocese.org/bishops-fundathon

An online program will be developed in coming months and will be available on the Diocese of Sioux City’s website.

The annual event raises money for tuition scholarships for students throughout the 16 Catholic school systems in the diocese.

