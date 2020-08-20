 Skip to main content
Annual Sioux City Pride celebration canceled
Annual Sioux City Pride celebration canceled

 Christopher Braunschweig, The Weekender

SIOUX CITY -- Organizers of Sioux City Pride, an annual LGBTQ Pride celebration, have canceled the 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers had initially rescheduled the event, which is normally held in June, for Sept. 12. 

"The health and safety of all who celebrate Pride remains our first priority. It has become apparent that it is still not safe to hold large public events in our community. It would be irresponsible of us to hold the Sioux City Pride Festival in the midst of a pandemic," said Don Dew, president of Sioux City Pride.

According to Dew, the 2021 Sioux City Pride plans include a parade, as well as a festival both set to be held in the city's downtown.

Sioux City Pride is a subsidiary of Siouxland Pride Alliance, a grass roots LGBTQ organization founded in 2012. Siouxland Pride Alliance is dedicated to connecting the LGBTQ community to opportunities and resources to achieve the vision of a stronger, healthier and more equitable community for all.

