SIOUX CITY -- An anonymous donor has made what Briar Cliff is calling the largest single gift in the history of the Sioux City college.

College officials did not identify the size of the gift but said it has pushed fundraising for the proposed $20 million College of Health & Equity above the 60 percent threshold.

Earlier, Briar Cliff had been awarded a $2 million grant from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) for the new training center, which will house all of the school's health care sciences programs. The grant was funded by the American Rescue Plan, a sweeping COVID relief bill. with $1.6 million in matching local funds.

The college also has received a Missouri River Historical Development and other a number of private donations for the facility, which Briar Cliff offiicals expecdt to increase the number of health care worker graduates by 47%.

“We are grateful for the community’s support and dedication to providing an interprofessional space to develop healthcare professionals and better support the marginalized or underserved through the Community Clinics,” Michelle Boe, vice president of University Advancement, said in a news release this week.

Working with its architect, CMBA, Briar Cliff is finalizing plans for the new facility, which is slated for completion in May 2025.

In March, Briar Cliff announced it had dropped plans to renovate Toller Hall as part of the project. The college now plans to raze the residential hall prepare for a new building, "creating a more efficient and environmentally friendly facility."

"The rebuild will allow for all disciplines within the college to relocate to one building, simulating a real-world healthcare setting in which coordination of care among practitioners is encouraged," the school said in the March news release.

“Briar Cliff increased its fundraising goal to allow an aggressive redesign, focused on enhancing equitable access to healthcare and education for all students in the tri-state area,” Boe said. “With the redesign, the learning spaces and clinics will expand and bring all healthcare offerings into one facility.”

As school officials prepared to remodel Toller Hall, “we quickly realized the risk of retrofitting a current residence hall to an educational facility,” Boe said.

“We also know there is a great risk to what could be uncovered with a 1967 building. Most importantly, we want to focus on the entire facility, versus one floor,” she said.

With the scheduled removal of Toller as a residence hall beginning in the spring of 2024, the university is evaluating additional housing options. as well as remodeling current on-campus housing options, including a $4.5 million remodel of Alverno Hall that was set to begin this month. Alverno Hall, Baxter DiGiovanni Center, and Noonan Hall will support current on-campus resident needs, college officials said.

Previously referred to as the School of Interprofessional Health and Help Sciences, the college also changed the name of the new facility to College of Health & Equity.

Adding “Equity” to the name signals Briar Cliff’s focus on intentional recruitment and support of communities that have not traditionally completed four-year degrees, particularly in healthcare, college officials said.