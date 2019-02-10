SIOUX CITY -- After a relatively mild snowfall Sunday, a more powerful snow system is expected to reach the Sioux City area by Monday.
Lance VandenBoogart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said the system is expected to begin as a brief bout of freezing drizzle sometime in the late morning or early afternoon hours Monday.
"(The freezing drizzle) still doesn't look to be a very big deal," VandenBoogart said, and total ice accumulation is not expected to be significant.
The drizzle is forecast to become snow sometime in the early afternoon hours Monday, and the snow is anticipated to continue falling until the early morning hours Tuesday.
A total of 3 to 5 inches is expected. The region will be under a winter weather advisory from noon Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Wind speeds will be mild initially, though by Tuesday afternoon wind gusts could reach 25 to 35 miles per hour.
"That could be enough to blow around that fresh snow," VandenBoogart said.
Temperatures will remain mild on Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures pegged at 27 degrees and 25 degrees, respectively. Monday's low temperature is forecast at 18 degrees, with a wind chill of around 7 degrees.
The low temperature Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is pegged at a chilly 3 degrees. Wind chill would drag that down to 6 degrees below zero.
No further snowfalls are expected for the next few days after the system dies down Tuesday morning.