Another Ronald McDonald Family Kitchen opens at UnityPoint -- St. Luke's

SIOUX CITY -- Families of patients at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s will experience more comfort and care thanks to a third Ronald McDonald Family Kitchen opening in the hospital’s Labor and Delivery department.

The Ronald McDonald Family Kitchens are a partnership between the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s.

The first Ronald McDonald Family Kitchen opened just outside the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at UnityPoint in 2006. In 2019, the second kitchen opened to families in the UnityPoint Pediatric Department.

The third kitchen will serve the families in the antepartum area waiting to welcome their new additions into the world. The addition was made possible with funding from Siouxland OBGYN and CF Industries.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland, Inc. designed the room as a space for families to find meals, snacks, beverages, and a moment together. The room features a kitchenette, small dining area and coffee bar.