Another Ronald McDonald Family Kitchen opens at UnityPoint -- St. Luke's

SIOUX CITY -- Families of patients at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s will experience more comfort and care thanks to a third Ronald McDonald Family Kitchen opening in the hospital’s Labor and Delivery department.
The Ronald McDonald Family Kitchens are a partnership between the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s.
The first Ronald McDonald Family Kitchen opened just outside the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at UnityPoint in 2006. In 2019, the second kitchen opened to families in the UnityPoint Pediatric Department.
The third kitchen will serve the families in the antepartum area waiting to welcome their new additions into the world. The addition was made possible with funding from Siouxland OBGYN and CF Industries.
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland, Inc. designed the room as a space for families to find meals, snacks, beverages, and a moment together. The room features a kitchenette, small dining area and coffee bar.
“This room will give spouses and siblings a retreat when they need it, just steps away from mom’s room,” said Christy Batien-Clark, executive director of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland. “Whether it be for a moment of peace, or to find a refreshing snack or lunch, we hope this new Ronald McDonald Family Kitchen will offer the next level of support for Siouxland families when they need it most.”
“This kitchen is a wonderful addition to our birth center,'' added Stacy Petersen, manager of the Birth Center at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s. "The kitchens are a perfect picture of the care and support Siouxland families can count on from organizations such as ours and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland."