Anthon field fire contained, no homes damaged

The Anthon fire was not the only grass fire reported in the area Sunday. The Sioux County Sheriff's Office reported field fires three miles north of Hawarden, into South Dakota, and requested the aid of tractors and discs to create a firebreak there. Travelers were advised not to enter South Dakota from Hawarden's north bridge due to reduced visibility from the smoke.

High winds and dry conditions left Northwest Iowa in "very high fire danger" Sunday, said Kyle Weisser, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

"Especially in the fall, October, November, the fuels or the plant life that's out there, dries out and becomes more flammable essentially," Weisser said. "And so, as that gets really dry, and you increase the winds and lower the relative humidity, those create conditions where fires start a little more easily and can spread more quickly."

Wind gusts reached as high as 45 miles per hour in much of the area Sunday, with sustained winds of roughly 30 miles per hour.

A band of showers and storms is possible in the region Sunday evening, though Weisser said the rainfall won't put much of a dent in the prevailing dry conditions.