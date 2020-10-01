Anthon Special Olympian becomes a 'health messenger'

Since joining the Special Olympics, Davis has participated in the 15-meter assisted swim and 400-meter dashes, plus power-lifting, golfing, track, bocce, softball and bowling. She's part of the Sioux City Knights, a Special Olympics Iowa delegation with roughly 200 athletes.

As a health messenger, Davis will make videos teaching people how to exercise and eat right.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Our ultimate goal is, when we can get back together, she can lead a class, and maybe even go into a nursing home (to teach classes)," Sue Davis said.

Some of Davis's lessons will focus on how to adapt certain exercises for people with different abilities. She has her own procedure for jumping jacks, for example.

Being a health messenger could also help Davis cultivate her communication and interpersonal skills, and boost her confidence.

"We look at it this way -- it also helps her become stronger, and more secure, and more outgoing. When you're one-on-one with her, and know her, she's very outgoing, very chitty-chatty," Sue Davis said. "But she gets real shy."

Special Olympics Iowa cancelled its events this year after the pandemic struck. It was hard on the athletes.