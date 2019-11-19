AP exclusive: Therapist in Cherokee broke rules with Iowa sex predator

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A psychologist in charge of treating Iowa’s most dangerous sex offenders violated policies by developing an improperly close relationship with a violent predator who became obsessed with her, The Associated Press has learned.

Shannon Smith Sanders, who directed the treatment program at the Civil Commitment Unit for Sex Offenders in Cherokee, committed boundary violations and did special favors for the patient, according to a Sept. 16 termination letter obtained under Iowa’s open records law.

Sanders shared secrets with the patient, did not apply the institution’s rules to him and lied to protect him, the letter said. She also failed to report that the patient was having personal feelings for her.

Those actions created potential security problems for the institution, which houses about 120 sexually violent predators who have been ordered by the courts to be locked up for treatment following completion of their prison terms.

The letter did not identify the patient. But attorney Jason Dunn told the AP that it was his client, Jeffrey Goodwin, who has been locked up since committing a 1988 sexual assault in Keokuk. In custody, Goodwin has a record of expressing sexually violent fantasies and threats toward female guards and assaulting other patients and staff.