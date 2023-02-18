Employers, non-profits, educational institutions and community organizations can apply for funding through the Iowa Summer Youth Internship grant program.

The program supports the creation of internship programs for Iowa's youth to prepare them for high-demand careers. The target audience for participants includes Iowa youth who face barriers to success and upward mobility in the labor market. Funds may be used for services and resources that support internship programs, including direct participant wages, training resources and more.

Applications for the grant must be submitted on IowaGrants.gov by noon on Feb. 28, 2023. Applicants also are strongly encouraged to co-enroll Summer Youth Internship participants with the Title I Youth Program in their local area. Please view the grant documents for more information.

Here are resources and information about the grant program:

Summer Youth Internship Program at FutureReadyIowa.gov

IowaGrants.gov