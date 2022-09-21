 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

Applications now open for Sioux City Mayor's Youth Commission

Sioux City city hall clock tower

City Hall in Sioux City is pictured.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Sioux City Mayor's Youth Commission. 

The commission is a city-wide high school student organization whose purpose is to explore, communicate and provide for the needs, problems, issues and activities affecting the city's youth.

Applicants must be in either the 9th or 10th grade and live in Sioux City or go to school in Sioux City.

Applications can be found on the city's and Siouxland CARES' websites. The deadline to return applications is Oct. 31. 

