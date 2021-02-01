Appointments for first COVID-19 vaccination clinics fill up before media notified

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department opened online registration Monday for two public COVID-19 vaccination clinics, but all of the appointments were quickly snatched up, more than an hour before local news organizations even received information about the signup process.

"They opened up the shots today, but if you didn't get on in about five minutes, you were not one of the first ones to get it," Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said during Monday's council meeting. "I don't know when they'll open up again, but I did have a lady complain to me, and it's a legitimate concern. ... When you're 75 to 80 years old, a lot of people don't have computers. So how are they ever going to book an appointment?"

Roughly 3,000 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are expected to be given at the Feb. 10 and 12 clinics, which are being held at the Tyson Events Center. The clinics are opened to Phase 1B populations, which include people 65 and older, first responders, PK-12 school staff, early childhood education staff, child care workers, and Phase 1A health care workers who have not received their first dose of vaccine.