Appointments for first COVID-19 vaccination clinics fill up before media notified

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department opened online registration Monday for two public COVID-19 vaccination clinics, but all of the appointments were quickly snatched up, more than an hour before local news organizations even received information about the signup process.
"They opened up the shots today, but if you didn't get on in about five minutes, you were not one of the first ones to get it," Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said during Monday's council meeting. "I don't know when they'll open up again, but I did have a lady complain to me, and it's a legitimate concern. ... When you're 75 to 80 years old, a lot of people don't have computers. So how are they ever going to book an appointment?"
Roughly 3,000 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are expected to be given at the Feb. 10 and 12 clinics, which are being held at the Tyson Events Center. The clinics are opened to Phase 1B populations, which include people 65 and older, first responders, PK-12 school staff, early childhood education staff, child care workers, and Phase 1A health care workers who have not received their first dose of vaccine.
"While all of the above-listed individuals are currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, this includes over 20,000 residents in Woodbury County, and the amount of vaccine that we have is not enough to vaccinate everyone in this group immediately," Siouxland District Health said in a news release, which was posted on its Facebook page about 12:07 p.m. Monday. The statement said county residents eligible for the vaccine must register for an appointment online at siouxlanddistricthealth.org.
But District Health did not email the news release to the Journal or other local media organizations until around 1:20 p.m.
Tyler Brock, deputy director for District Health, told The Journal in an email that he couldn't speak to exactly what time the news release was emailed to the media, but he said the agency sent it to Kim Wilson, spokeswoman for the Joint Information Center, at 12:01 p.m.
In the email, Brock said District Health also put it on its website and social media channels at about the same time.
"Additionally, doctor's offices were going to be contacting their patients. And they were going to start doing that at 12 or 12:30 p.m.," Brock said in the email.
A Journal check showed the notice had still not been posted to District Health's Twitter account -- @SiouxlandHealth -- as of 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Around 2 p.m., District Health updated its initial Facebook post with the message, "These appointments have been filled and registration has been closed."
The post said additional clinics for the 1B priority groups are tentatively planned for Feb. 17 and 24, as well as March 3, but will not open for appointments until "we know the amount of vaccine we will be allotted."
The post went on to say, "There is not a waiting list at this time. We truly appreciate your patience."
District Health stressed eligible individuals should not call their physician offices. The offices "will be sending a communication to their patients meeting the age 65 or older eligibility," which includes who to contact if assistance is needed to make an online appointment.
In addition to the public vaccination clinics, District Health, in partnership with the local medical community, will also be offering closed clinics for "targeted groups at specific worksites," according to the statement.
Sioux City School District Superintendent Paul Gausman said Monday that teachers and other district employees will be able to get the vaccine from the health department beginning with the Feb. 10 and 12 clinics.
Because the district has over 2,500 employees, Gausman said there likely won’t be enough in this round of vaccines to be enough for all who want it.
School employees who opted to get the vaccine were required to schedule their own appointments, district spokeswoman Mandie Mayo said.
Gausman said some employees, such as bus drivers and food service, will have flexibility to get the vaccine during some of the daytime hours, while it will be necessary for the district to cover for some teachers so they can get away to get the vaccine among the available time slots. There was some thought a few weeks ago that the vaccine could be given in a district building, but that isn't going to happen, per District Health plans, Gausman said.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses for full coverage. Pfizer's second dose is 21 days later, and Moderna's is 28 days later.
"We have been assured that additional vaccine to fulfill these second doses will be received. Individuals attending a vaccine clinic in Woodbury County will be scheduled for their second dose before they leave the clinic," District Health said in their statement.
COVID-19 vaccines will continue to increase in supply and will be distributed as it is received but, depending upon supplies provided, it may be late spring to summer of 2021 before adequate quantities are available for anyone in the general public that has not been offered vaccine in the initial priority groups, the statement said.
Vaccinations began more than a month ago with the 1A priority group, which consists of long-term care facility residents and front-line medical workers.
A total of 1,393 Woodbury County residents, almost exclusively those in the 1A group, have received a full course of two COVID-19 vaccine doses, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported Monday.
A total of 5,852 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Woodbury County residents, meaning that 3,066 county residents have had only one dose. Residents of neighboring counties have been coming to Woodbury County for a vaccine, as the total number of vaccines administered in the county (not just to county residents) is 8,867, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.
Woodbury County is inching closer to 200 COVID-19-related deaths. With 11 deaths reported recently, the Northwest Iowa county's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 197 and its case total at 13,261.
"The total death number increased significantly, but it is important to remember that these deaths did not all occur within the past few days," District Health said in a statement. "The CDC reads death certificates to determine whether COVID-19 contributed to each death, and that review process can take several weeks."