Appointments for first Woodbury County COVID-19 vaccination clinics fill before media notified

School employees who opted to get the vaccine were required to schedule their own appointments, district spokeswoman Mandie Mayo said.

Gausman said some employees, such as bus drivers and food service workers, will have flexibility to get the vaccine during some of the daytime hours, while it will be necessary for the district to cover for some teachers so they can get away to get the vaccine among the available time slots. There was some thought a few weeks ago that the vaccine could be given in a district building, but that isn't going to happen, per District Health plans, Gausman said.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses for full coverage. Pfizer's second dose is 21 days later, and Moderna's is 28 days later.

"We have been assured that additional vaccine to fulfill these second doses will be received. Individuals attending a vaccine clinic in Woodbury County will be scheduled for their second dose before they leave the clinic," District Health said in their statement.

COVID-19 vaccines will continue to increase in supply and will be distributed as it is received but, depending upon supplies provided, it may be late spring to summer of 2021 before adequate quantities are available for anyone in the general public that has not been offered vaccine in the initial priority groups, the statement said.