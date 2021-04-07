Appointments remain for COVID vaccination clinic

SIOUX CITY -- There's still time to register for Thursday's mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Sioux City.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, 500-600 appointments remained for the second vaccination clinic open to anyone 16 years old and older in Woodbury County.

"We'd definitely like to get the rest of it filled," said Tyler Brock, deputy director of the Siouxland District Health Department, which is conducting the clinic at the Siouxland Expo Center, 550 S. Lafayette St. About 2,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available for Thursday's clinic.

Residents can still contact the health department Thursday morning to schedule a vaccination appointment, Brock said. Appointments can be made by visiting the department's website at siouxlanddistricthealth.org. For those who can't make an appointment online, call 234-3922.

"We really like to have them register ahead of time," Brock said. "We need to know who's coming."

The health department vaccinated more than 1,500 Woodbury County residents at Tuesday's clinic.