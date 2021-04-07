Appointments remain for COVID vaccination clinic

SIOUX CITY -- There's still time to register for Thursday's mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Sioux City.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, 500-600 appointments remained for the second vaccination clinic open to anyone 16 years old and older in Woodbury County.
"We'd definitely like to get the rest of it filled," said Tyler Brock, deputy director of the Siouxland District Health Department, which is conducting the clinic at the Siouxland Expo Center, 550 S. Lafayette St. About 2,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available for Thursday's clinic.
Residents can still contact the health department Thursday morning to schedule a vaccination appointment, Brock said. Appointments can be made by visiting the department's website at siouxlanddistricthealth.org. For those who can't make an appointment online, call 234-3922.
"We really like to have them register ahead of time," Brock said. "We need to know who's coming."
The health department vaccinated more than 1,500 Woodbury County residents at Tuesday's clinic.
Brock said Thursday's clinic could be the last of the mass vaccination events the health department conducts. With the vaccine available at several pharmacies, Siouxland Community Health and from physicians, more options are available to Woodbury County residents wishing to be vaccinated.
The demand also continues to shrink as more people are vaccinated. As of Tuesday, about 20.22 percent of Woodbury County residents were fully vaccinated, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. The IDPH showed that 18,888 county residents have completed a two-dose series of the vaccine and 2,272 residents have received the one-dose series.
Brock said the health department is considering conducting smaller clinics that could include evening or weekend hours that might be more convenient for people who work daytime hours during the week.