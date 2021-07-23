Approximately 100 soldiers return home after 361 days away

SIOUX CITY — Brenda Heithus anxiously stood at the Sioux City Airport waiting to be reunited with her son Jeffrey. With her was her son's dog Riley.

Jeffrey Heithus was among the approximately 100 soldiers from the Iowa National Guard Headquarters and Headquarters Troop and Troop B, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment who have been deployed for 362 days.

A total of nearly 360 personnel including the 113th Cavalry were deployed to Kosovo to support NATO’s KFOR joint security mission. They helped facilitate a secure environment, freedom of movement and the Euro-Atlantic integration of the Western Balkans.

As a plane carrying the soldiers landed, cheers erupted from the hundreds of the soldier’s family members and friends waiting at the Hawthorne Global Aviation Services hangar.

Squadron commander Lt. Jason Knueven said the reunion is the best part of a deployment. While he has been deployed five times, this is the first time he has had children waiting for him.

As the soldiers started to deplane and head to the hanger, families lined up in front of them, only a thin white rope and roughly 20 feet separating the two groups.