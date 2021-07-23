Approximately 100 soldiers return home after 361 days away

SIOUX CITY — Brenda Heithus anxiously stood at the Sioux City Airport waiting to be reunited with her son Jeffrey. With her was her son's dog Riley.
Jeffrey Heithus was among the approximately 100 soldiers from the Iowa National Guard Headquarters and Headquarters Troop and Troop B, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment who have been deployed for 362 days.
A total of nearly 360 personnel including the 113th Cavalry were deployed to Kosovo to support NATO’s KFOR joint security mission. They helped facilitate a secure environment, freedom of movement and the Euro-Atlantic integration of the Western Balkans.
As a plane carrying the soldiers landed, cheers erupted from the hundreds of the soldier’s family members and friends waiting at the Hawthorne Global Aviation Services hangar.
Squadron commander Lt. Jason Knueven said the reunion is the best part of a deployment. While he has been deployed five times, this is the first time he has had children waiting for him.
As the soldiers started to deplane and head to the hanger, families lined up in front of them, only a thin white rope and roughly 20 feet separating the two groups.
For Kami Claeys, this is not the first time she has stood on the family side of the line. Her husband was a soldier and two of her sons are. Friday she waited for her son Simon with his two brothers and girlfriend Jordan Crone. This was his first deployment.
Before the families reunited Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore welcomed the servicemembers home.
“You make your home town, the State of Iowa and the United States of America proud,” he said.
Iowa National Guard Assistant Adjutant General Steven Kremer said he is grateful for the Guardsman for doing an amazing job and for the families supporting them throughout the almost year-long deployment.
As the soldiers were released, the crowd filled with hugs and reunions.
Grace Kirby said there is a lot she took for granted before being deployed.
“Then suddenly you’re on the other half of the world and you’re like ‘I don’t have the family support, I don’t have as many freedoms… it’s like starting all over again,” she said.
Friday night Kirby is headed with her family to a cabin to relax and reconnect.
The reunion was an exciting but tearful moment for Brenda Heithus, as it was the first time her son was deployed, and her husband had died while he was gone.
Like many other families, The Heithus’ will spend Friday night at home relaxing.
Claeys said it is a different feeling waiting for a child to return, but “now the weight is gone,” she said.
The family has no plans right now, other than helping her son Simon transition to being back home. Claeys said the soldiers have to learn who they are again as civilians and they have to do it with no pressure from the family.
The Iowa National Guard experienced an increase in mobilizations in 2020 as many units across the state came into their normal deployment cycle, according to a news release. In the fall of 2020, Iowa National Guard troops deployed in support a variety of missions around the world.
“Our men and women have done an exceptional job over the past year or so, and this organization is extremely proud of their hard work,” said Brig. Gen. Stephen Osborn, Deputy Adjutant General, Iowa Army National Guard.
Around 400 Iowa National Guard Soldiers and Airmen continue to serve in global missions.
Caitlin Yamada