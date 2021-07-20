Archaeologists to research labor camps at historic railroad site in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Archaeologists this fall will start excavating a site at the historic Milwaukee Railroad Shops in Sioux City for evidence of labor camps dating to 1916.

The Siouxland Historical Railroad Association, which operates the Sioux City Railroad Museum at the site in Riverside, recently received a $32,250 grant from the State Historical Society of Iowa for the archaeological research. The Gilchrist Foundation also awarded the association a grant for the project, which also calls for the creation of of online educational resources about transportation-related archaeology.

The railroad museum and the University of Iowa Office of the State Archaeologist will hold a kick off ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday at the museum, 3400 Sioux River Road. A team of three archaeologists will provide information on the scope of work, educational programs, and volunteer opportunities. A meet ‘n’ greet with the archaeologists reception will follow a news conference, where officials will discuss details of the survey scheduled for this fall.

According to museum officials, new historical research findings produced a backstory of two camps for laborers that built the Milwaukee Railroad Shops between 1916 and 1918.

