Arena Dance Academy members win awards at regional competition

SIOUX CITY -- Fifteen soloists from The Arena Dance Academy each finished in the top five of their respective categories at a regional dance competition that took place Feb. 22 in Omaha.

Caroline Cooper, Sadie Engel, Cali Cooper, Abby Hammer and Elizabeth Albenesius earned 1st place in their categories, with Engel, Cooper and Albenesius taking top honors in their division.

The Arena dancers also competed duets and group routines. Naomi Johnson and Ella Book placed second with their duet, and Elizabeth Albenesius and Abby Hammer placed first.

The eight group routines finished in the top five of their division. The Challengers team, comprised of dancers ages 9-11 placed first over-all with their lyrical routine, and the Champions team, with dancers ages 13-18, earned first place over-all with their lyrical routine.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The top 15 dances of the entire competition were recognized. Of those, seven were Arena Dance Academy routines: Hammer and Albenesius, 13th place for their duet; Haley Connot, 11th place solo; Cali Cooper, 10th place jazz solo; Cali Cooper, 6th place lyrical solo; Albenesius, 4th place Musical Theatre solo; The Champions team, 3rd place for their lyrical routine, highest scoring group of the day. Albenesius earned the highest score of the entire competition with her lyrical solo.