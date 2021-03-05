Arena Sports Academy seeks to lease Long Lines Family Rec Center

SIOUX CITY -- The Arena Sports Academy wants to lease the second floor of the Long Lines Family Recreation Center from the City of Sioux City to host games and tournaments.

The City Council will be asked Monday to approve a resolution to invite proposals for the lease of land in the Combined Central Sioux City-CBD Urban Renewal Area, announce the intent to accept the proposal of the Arena Sports Academy and set a public hearing for April 12.

In the fall, the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department relocated from the Rec Center to the new Siouxland Expo Center, a nearly $15 million multi-purpose venue in the former Sioux City stockyards. The addition of the Expo Center raised uncertainty about the long-time viability of the Rec Center -- the former municipal auditorium, which opened in 1950 at 401 Gordon Drive.

Under the terms of the proposed lease agreement, the Arena Sports Academy would pay the city $6,500 per month for the first three years, and 50 percent of the rental fee would be used to offset the Rec Center's utility costs. The facility's climbing wall and party room would not be included in the lease.