Arena Sports Academy seeks to lease Long Lines Family Rec Center

SIOUX CITY -- The Arena Sports Academy wants to lease the second floor of the Long Lines Family Recreation Center from the City of Sioux City to host games and tournaments.
The City Council will be asked Monday to approve a resolution to invite proposals for the lease of land in the Combined Central Sioux City-CBD Urban Renewal Area, announce the intent to accept the proposal of the Arena Sports Academy and set a public hearing for April 12.
In the fall, the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department relocated from the Rec Center to the new Siouxland Expo Center, a nearly $15 million multi-purpose venue in the former Sioux City stockyards. The addition of the Expo Center raised uncertainty about the long-time viability of the Rec Center -- the former municipal auditorium, which opened in 1950 at 401 Gordon Drive.
Under the terms of the proposed lease agreement, the Arena Sports Academy would pay the city $6,500 per month for the first three years, and 50 percent of the rental fee would be used to offset the Rec Center's utility costs. The facility's climbing wall and party room would not be included in the lease.
After the first three-year term, if the parties elect to renew the lease, the monthly rent payment would be adjusted on July 1 and every three years after that to reflect the percentage increase or decrease in the Consumer Price Index-Midwest, according to documents filed with the city.
The agreement would grant the Arena Sports Academy the right to retain all revenue from admission charged for team and individual athletic events, as well as any concessions sold during the events. The Arena Sports Academy would be responsible for all janitorial services prior to, during and after any events or use of the premises, while general maintenance and repairs to the facility would be the responsibility of the city.
"The Arena Sports Academy desires to make modifications or improvements to the building, it may do so at its own expense following approval from the City," the documents stated.
In December 2019, the Arena Sports Academy opened a youth sports complex in the former Hobby Lobby building at 4501 Southern Hills Drive. A total of 60,000 square feet of space was turned into basketball and volleyball courts, wrestling and weight rooms, a dance facility, classrooms and locker rooms.
Either party would have the right to terminate the lease with 60 days' notice.