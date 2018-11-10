PANAJI, India -- The Argosy IV riverboat, a floating casino that was docked in Sioux City from 2004 to 2014, has been sold off and moved to western India.
The Times of India reported Friday that the boat, which was moved from Sioux City four years ago to a shipyard in Illinois, was purchased for a reported $850,000 by the Pride Group of Casinos and Hotels. Pride Group plans to use the Argosy IV as a substitute riverboat casino when two of its other boat casinos, Casino Pride I and Casino Pride II, are dry-docked for repairs in the port city of Ratnagiri.
The Argosy IV is also expected to go in for repairs at Ratnagiri before it's sent to the Mandovi River, on the western side of India, where it will operate. The Times reported that the riverboat already arrived in the Indian state of Goa.
The move is the latest in a series for the more-than-20-year-old riverboat, which came to Sioux City in 2004 from a suburb of Kansas City, Missouri, where it had been a casino for seven years.
In its day, the three-level floating casino offered 36,000 square feet of gaming space, hundreds of slot machines, around 325 employees, chandeliers and marble columns, and a stage and seating space for live entertainment.
Hard times hit the Argosy IV in 2014, when it was forced to close by Iowa regulators that found the casino in violation of a state requirement that casinos partner with a licensed, local nonprofit organization. After it shut down that July, the boat was sold off and sent to a shipyard in Wood River, Illinois.
The boat's new owner, Mike Marko, said at the time he would either sell the boat or, failing that, scrap it.