ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa -- Visitors to the historic Arnolds Park amusement park this summer can bask in even more nostalgia than previous years.
The park, perched on the shores of West Lake Okoboji, opened Friday in advance of Memorial Day.
The miniature train that circles the park's grounds has been refurbished, with new wheels, a new paint job, a new motor and new padding on the seats. The train's new color scheme is reminiscent of the 1970s.
"Everything about it you would think was new, basically," Paul Plumb, the park's marketing director, said.
Guests also will notice a new ride. Called the Wild Mouse, the small coaster will be in operation "shortly," Plumb said.
Another Wild Mouse coaster was a fixture at the park decades ago, so when the current ride came up for sale recently, park officials pounced on it.
The small-footprint coaster takes riders up high and makes a series of fast, jerky turns that "gives you that thrill of, like you're falling off the edge of the coaster."
"It's just a ride that a lot of people talked about and loved when they were kids," Plumb said.
The Wild Mouse will sit in the upper park area between the walkway to the raceway and the Spinning Apples, where the Spider sat last summer.
The park also has new bathrooms near the front gates.
Late this summer, Arnolds Park is expected to wrap up the third phase of the $19 million "Restore the Park Campaign," with the unveiling of a replica of the historic Roof Garden Ballroom.
The new Roof Garden is expected to open in early August. Classic rock group Tommy James and the Shondells will perform on Aug. 2, followed by Billy and the Downliners Aug. 7, the Glenn Miller Orchestra on Aug. 9, the Romantics on Aug. 28 and Head East on Aug. 30.
Several of these musicians (or their predecessors in name) performed at the old Roof Garden.
The new ballroom will evoke the look of its iconic predecessor, which stood from 1923 until it was taken down in 1987. It was known as a major venue for Swing and early rock 'n' roll bands.
The new Roof Garden is expected to maintain the look and feel of the original ballroom, but with updated amenities to make it a more functional space.
The completion of the ballroom will mark the end of phase III of Restore the Park. Officials at the park are now "looking at phase four," and determining "what possibly is going to happen next."
The 130-year-old park has come a long way from the bad old days of the 1980s and 1990s -- the park closed in 1988 until a group of investors purchased it the following year and returned it to operation. In 1999, the park nearly faced the wrecking ball -- lakeside condos were proposed for the site -- until fans raised more than $7 million in 30 days to "Save the Park."
Restore the Park, a donor-funded project that began almost three years ago, entailed a parking lot expansion, upgrades to electric, sewer and fiber optic lines, new bathrooms, conserving and updating the Majestic Pavilion, rehabilitating the Queen II excursion boat, rebuilding and repainting of several of the park's rides, the expansion of the Maritime Museum, in addition to the Roof Garden project.