Arnolds Park announces temporary closure due to COVID-19

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa -- Arnolds Park Amusement Park officials announced Friday that the amusement park, museums and the Queen II boat will be shut down beginning Saturday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We want to assure the community that we have had no cases of COVID-19 in our organization, but our number one priority at all times is safety. We hope to do our part now and slow the spread in this community so that we can come back together later on and enjoy a great summer season. We will reopen when it is safe to do so. We will post updates on our website and social media pages," Arnolds Park officials wrote in a press release.

It is unclear when the park will reopen. Arnolds Park Marketing Director Paul Plumb said Friday that park officials will be monitoring the virus situation over the next several days.

"Obviously sooner than later is what we want," Plumb said of the possibility of reopening.

Dickinson County, where Arnolds Park is located, has not seen as large an outbreak of COVID-19 as some other Northwest Iowa counties, most notably Woodbury, Buena Vista, Crawford and Sioux counties.

Nevertheless, Dickinson County has seen an uptick in infections -- in the 10-day period between June 2 to June 12, the county went from 21 to 119 known infections.