You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Arnolds Park reopens Friday with COVID-19 protocols
View Comments

Arnolds Park reopens Friday with COVID-19 protocols

{{featured_button_text}}
Preservation Plaza arch Okoboji (copy)

The Arnolds Park Amusement Park reopened Friday, with new COVID-19 protocols in place. 

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa -- The Arnolds Park Amusement Park reopened Friday morning, after a closure of nearly two weeks. The park has also instituted a raft of coronavirus-related safety protocols, similar to other public establishments. 

The park, along with its associated museums and the Queen II boat, were shut down June 13 due to the pandemic. To date, 234 people in Dickinson County have tested positive for the virus, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. 

According to a post on the Arnolds Park Amusement Park Facebook page, guests over age 2 and employees will now be required to wear face masks and will have to undergo a temperature screening before entry. Capacity in the park will be limited. 

Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus or who is feeling ill is asked to stay home, and attendees are encouraged to wash or sanitize their hands frequently, maintain a distance of six feet from other people and refrain from touching gates or fencing, or their own faces. 

Areas in the park that are often touched will be sanitized frequently, and some rides may not be running at a given time due to frequent cleaning. 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: City crews clean up Bandshell graffiti

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News