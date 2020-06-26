Arnolds Park reopens Friday with COVID-19 protocols

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa -- The Arnolds Park Amusement Park reopened Friday morning, after a closure of nearly two weeks. The park has also instituted a raft of coronavirus-related safety protocols, similar to other public establishments.

The park, along with its associated museums and the Queen II boat, were shut down June 13 due to the pandemic. To date, 234 people in Dickinson County have tested positive for the virus, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.

According to a post on the Arnolds Park Amusement Park Facebook page, guests over age 2 and employees will now be required to wear face masks and will have to undergo a temperature screening before entry. Capacity in the park will be limited.

Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus or who is feeling ill is asked to stay home, and attendees are encouraged to wash or sanitize their hands frequently, maintain a distance of six feet from other people and refrain from touching gates or fencing, or their own faces.

Areas in the park that are often touched will be sanitized frequently, and some rides may not be running at a given time due to frequent cleaning.

