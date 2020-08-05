Arnolds Park's Screaming Burro raises the stakes for South-of-the-Border eats

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa -- Don't worry, no burros were hurt during the course of this article.

The "burro" at The Screaming Burro Tacos + Tapas is actually a burrito bowl that comes with your choice of meat, along with white rice, romaine lettuce, pinto beans salsa, jack cheese and Mexican crema.

That was just one of the question we asked of Nelette Schukei, a marketing assistant for the 320 U.S. Highway 71 S. eatery that opened in June.

"People saw our restaurant going up and were curious about our food," she explained. "Since the day we've opened, business has been good and improving all the time."

In large part, this is due to the fact that Screaming Burro's full menu of South-of-the-border eats contains fresh ingredients with names you can actually pronounce.

"You know, like fresh toppings house-made salsa and quality meats," Schukei said. "In other words, the good stuff."

For instance, the Screaming Burro tacos are made with fresh, gluten-free corn tortillas that come with your choice of marinated Adobe Chicken; shredded Barbacoa Beef; Grilled Steak; pineapple-marinated Pork, a vegetarian-friendly Potato and Roasted Peppers; as well as Schukei's personal favorite.