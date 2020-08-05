You are the owner of this article.
Arnolds Park's Screaming Burro raises the stakes for South-of-the-Border eats
top story

Arnolds Park's Screaming Burro raises the stakes for South-of-the-Border eats

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa -- Don't worry, no burros were hurt during the course of this article.

The "burro" at The Screaming Burro Tacos + Tapas is actually a burrito bowl that comes with your choice of meat, along with white rice, romaine lettuce, pinto beans salsa, jack cheese and Mexican crema.

That was just one of the question we asked of Nelette Schukei, a marketing assistant for the 320 U.S. Highway 71 S. eatery that opened in June.

"People saw our restaurant going up and were curious about our food," she explained. "Since the day we've opened, business has been good and improving all the time."

The Screaming Burro Tacos + Tapas

Cat Waltz assembles burrito bowls to fill orders at The Screaming Burro Tacos + Tapas.

In large part, this is due to the fact that Screaming Burro's full menu of South-of-the-border eats contains fresh ingredients with names you can actually pronounce. 

"You know, like fresh toppings house-made salsa and quality meats," Schukei said. "In other words, the good stuff."

For instance, the Screaming Burro tacos are made with fresh, gluten-free corn tortillas that come with your choice of marinated Adobe Chicken; shredded Barbacoa Beef; Grilled Steak; pineapple-marinated Pork, a vegetarian-friendly Potato and Roasted Peppers; as well as Schukei's personal favorite.

"I love the Screaming Burro's Fish Taco," she said. "It is made with beer-battered Barramundi and is served with cabbage, onions, jalapeno and a Sriracha mayo that is delicious."

The Screaming Burro Tacos + Tapas

Cat Walts, right, works with Ethan Turner to fulfill orders at The Screaming Burro Tacos + Tapas.

Similarly, the Burro Bowls -- essentially a burrito minus the tortilla shell -- is made to order for hungry customers.

But don't forget the tapas, which are the snack-sized appetizers that are popular with Spanish cuisine.

Tapas may include anything from kale and poblano guacamole or pork cracklings to a bowl of Mexican sweet corn or some stick-to-your-rubs chicken tortilla soup.

"When people think fast food, they think it will be unhealthy," Schukei said. "The Screaming Burro takes the fast-food experience to the next level. Our crew prepares everything from scratch while using nothing but the freshest ingredients." 

The Screaming Burro Tacos + Tapas

Rolin Kahl cuts steak for tacos.

"You can taste the results each and every time," she added.  

Perhaps, the best compliment Schukei had received came from a customer who had recently traveled to Mexico.

"The man said the Screaming Burro fish taco were the best ones he ever ate," she said. "Even better than the ones in Mexico!"

"That says a lot about our authenticity," Schukei continued. "It also says a lot about our flavor."

If you go

WHAT: The Screaming Burro Tacos + Tapas

WHERE: 320 U.S. Highway 71 S., Arnolds Park, Iowa

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays

ONLINE: Screamingburro.com

