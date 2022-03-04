Art Center to host Saturday event to fill up time capsule

SIOUX CITY -- A time capsule in the middle of the Sioux City Art Center atrium's floor was opened on March 1 to mark the facility's 25th anniversary.

Inside were children's drawings, photos of Art Center staff and board members, Art Center and ArtSplash-themed T-shirts, a special section of The Sioux City Journal, an invitation from the building's dedication, an Art Center flipbook and more.

Art Center Director Todd Behrens said Friday, during a news conference, that he thought a phonebook was among the most interesting items placed in the time capsule on the building's first anniversary in 1998.

"One of the things that I think got the biggest giggle when we pulled it out was a phonebook," Behrens said. "I'm sure that in the late-90s the thought was, 'Here's a directory of everybody who lived in our area.' Maybe they were future thinkers imagining that someday phonebooks would be obsolete. It was kind of a fun reminder of just how much things have changed."

Behrens said children are invited to the Art Center from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to help fill up the time capsule again, during a free public open house. Art Center instructors will be on hand in the atrium to help children create their own self-portraits -- one resembling their appearance today and the other how they might look in 25 years.

The artworks will be set into the time capsule on March 25, where they will remain until March 1, 2047.

"The plate that sits on top of it is a modest sized plate, maybe about a foot in diameter, but beneath that is much more space than we imagined when we opened it up," Behrens said. "What we hope is that people will do these double portraits and we'll put them up on display for a little bit. Then, on March 25, we'll take them and a load of other materials and contents and put them back into the time capsule."

The Art Center's new curator, Christopher Atkins, put together an exhibit of the items that were removed from the time capsule. The items are currently on display on the Art Center's second floor.

Before coming to the Art Center, Atkins served as coordinator of the Minnesota Artists Exhibition Program at the Minneapolis Institute of Art and as curator of exhibitions at the Minnesota Museum of American Art. He holds degrees in art history and visual cultures from the College of Wooster and Goldsmiths College, University of London. He has taught both museum studies and contemporary art, and mentored students at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis College of Art and Design and Macalester College.

"I am excited to be here," Atkins said. "There's a lot happening in the next few months, so I'm eager to get started and hit the ground running. I'm looking forward to learning more about the collection, working with the Art Center staff and fulfilling our mission by bringing the excitement of the arts to our community."

