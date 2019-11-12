Artist closing in on end of Iowa Freedom Rock Tour

SIOUX CITY -- Artist Ray "Bubba" Sorensen II recently finished painting his 87th rock in Albia, Iowa, which leaves 12 rocks remaining on his Freedom Rock Tour of Iowa.

During the tour, which Sorensen hopes to wrap up next fall or winter, he honors veterans by painting military-themed murals on large boulders in each of the state's 99 counties. He has completed rocks in every Northwest Iowa county.

Although Sorensen said he had great art teachers in primary and secondary school who "pushed him along," he really didn't get into painting until he majored in art and design at Iowa State University.

"I just sort of started expanding my mediums and things that I was experimenting with. I'd always kind of wanted to try murals out," he said. "That's kind of what led me down this road."

In 1999, Sorensen asked permission to paint a large boulder near Menlo, Iowa. The 60-ton rock, which is located one mile south of Interstate 80, off exit 86, had been a popular spot for graffiti. He painted "Thank you veterans for our freedom" and the flag raising at Iwo Jima.

After the rock was eventually graffitied over, a group of veterans asked Sorensen if he would go out and paint the same thing for Memorial Day. Instead, he changed the mural.

