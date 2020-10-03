Artist, musician skateboards through life in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Andy Valasek can be seen pumping by on a skateboard at 20 mph in many places in Sioux City.
He'll get people who honk in support, reach out a hand to slap his, or alternately flip him an obscene gesture or yell derogatory things at him a half dozen times per day. It seems not everyone likes seeing Valasek -- decked out in alternative or metal attire and wearing eyeliner -- not only skating along, but often strumming a guitar and singing, although many people see him as a bright spot in their day.
Gretchen Gondek, Sioux City, has seen Valasek on the WITCC campus and skateboarding in the Greenville neighborhood of Sioux City.
"He does stand out, the shock of black hair and always interesting shoes," she said. "I'm all for people doing their thing and being who they are."
Valasek said he's "the definition of a non-conformist."
The 36-year-old has lived in Nebraska, the Black Hills portion of South Dakota and San Diego before moving to Sioux City in 2017. He lives downtown with his finance, and in very distinct fashion skateboards as his mode of transportation all over town for a good chunk of the year, until temperatures move down to about 30 degrees.
An artist and musician, he routinely skateboards a few dozen miles miles a day, or sometimes further.
"I skate 40 miles a day, when I am doing my thing," Valasek said.
He has owned two cars, for about a combined five years, first at age 18 for a few years, then again in San Diego, when he said he lived out of that vehicle.
"I would never want to cruise around in a car...I went green in my head," he said, because owning one is a financial commitment Valasek prefers to avoid.
Valasek added, "I (hope to) motivate people. They will think of how to do their life differently. I am saving money and doing life artistically... Even if I had a bunch of money, I would still be doing this."
Getting around town in an atypical manner is a recurring theme for him, when as a young person in Hill City, South Dakota, Valasek said, "I grew up dribbling my basketball in Hill City out on the street, from one side of town to the other."
Today, he still loves basketball, so he'll skateboard to pickup games. He is often seen moving through the Greenville neighborhood on his way southeast to a coffee shop in Barnes & Noble at Southern Hills Mall or perhaps Western Iowa Tech Community College. Valasek many times will glide his board to North Sioux City, via Military Road or other routes.
Some people hand him money as he skates and sings past them. In fact, that happened the first day he lived in Sioux City. A car came up along Valasek, who compiled with a song request, then he skated along the vehicle and continued the tune, until a $5 bill came out the window.
"They tipped me for that. I said, 'I came to the right town,' " he recalled.
Valasek delved into presidential politics recently, when he was among the so-called Yang Gang who supported Democrat candidate Andrew Yang for the Iowa caucuses. He was among a big group of Yang proponents at Precinct 20 at Augustana Lutheran Church back in early February.
Valasek is proud of his skills as a musician, as he has a repertoire of roughly 50 songs, many of which he's written. Many of those can be seen on his YouTube is channel, Andy Alive, and he performs sporadically in city venues.
Valasek sang protest songs back on May 31, when several hundred protesters gathered around the Sioux City Police headquarters at Sixth and Douglas streets to draw attention to police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
He'll also delve deeply into creating art.
"The two go hand in hand. Music is what fuels the art. I make a song, and it feels like there is something missing, so I do the art," Valasek said.
He and his fiance are leaning towards a move from Sioux City to Yuma, Arizona. Regardless of where he lives, Valasek said he'll keep living his life in distinctive fashion: "I'll be a gladiator for what I love, for my freedom."
