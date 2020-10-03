Artist, musician skateboards through life in Sioux City

"I skate 40 miles a day, when I am doing my thing," Valasek said.

He has owned two cars, for about a combined five years, first at age 18 for a few years, then again in San Diego, when he said he lived out of that vehicle.

"I would never want to cruise around in a car...I went green in my head," he said, because owning one is a financial commitment Valasek prefers to avoid.

Valasek added, "I (hope to) motivate people. They will think of how to do their life differently. I am saving money and doing life artistically... Even if I had a bunch of money, I would still be doing this."

Getting around town in an atypical manner is a recurring theme for him, when as a young person in Hill City, South Dakota, Valasek said, "I grew up dribbling my basketball in Hill City out on the street, from one side of town to the other."