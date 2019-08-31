SIOUX CITY -- Mary Ann Snedic Wunderlin's barns and farm outbuildings look real enough to walk into -- despite her artworks' effortless appearance, a close examination reveals the extreme level of detail she puts into the little wooden doors, windows, walls, foundations and roofs.
The tiny shingles are hand-cut, the little roofs raised and spaced in such a way to give the building depth. She selects specific shades of wood -- left in their original, rugged state -- to convey space and light.
These two-dimensional wooden buildings are made of salvaged wood from real buildings, yet their forms are totally original -- Snedic Wunderlin said her wooden images spring to life from small, conceptual sketches, not photographs of any real place.
"I barter or buy part of a building, and then I take my crowbar and hammer, and go get the boards, and pay for the ones that I'm allowed to take," she said. "Then I have my material. If you look at the colors, I don't paint nor stain anything, because nature's been the painter. I'm the artist to give you the color and perspective."
She refers to her artworks as "wood assemblage." Besides her larger farm building scenes, she offers smaller wooden images of flowers, windmills and wells.
Snedic Wunderlin, who came all the way from Minneapolis with husband Ron in tow, was one of just under 80 artists and artisans who brought their work to Sioux City's Riverside Park Saturday for the 26th annual ArtSplash. Because of rainy, damp weather, attendance was noticeably thin much of the day.
Erin Webber-Dreeszen, the Sioux City Art Center's development coordinator and the head of ArtSplash, agreed the weather on Saturday was unfortunate, but she kept her hopes up for Sunday.
"I was actually surprised that we had as many people as we did with the amount of rain that we had this morning," she said.
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls does not forecast any rain Sunday, with cloud cover decreasing as the day goes on.
"We're going to have some very large crowds tomorrow (Sunday)," Webber-Dreeszen said. "That's what we're hoping for, anyway."
Snedic Wunderlin, who has been an artist for decades, said this weekend is the first time in years she brought her art to Iowa.
"I've been doing shows for 49 years, and I decided that I haven't done anything in Iowa for a while, other than Des Moines many years ago, so I decided to venture to Sioux City," she said.