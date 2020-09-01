ArtSplash goes online in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Art Center is offering people a chance to look back and reflect on what ArtSplash was, is and might become with a week-long online version of the festival.

ArtSplash Online, which can be found at artsplashonline.com and on the Art Center's Facebook page, features photos from the 26 previous festivals and historical recaps presented via video.

In July, it was announced that the art festival wouldn't be held during Labor Day weekend due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Sioux City Art Center Director Todd Behrens said staff discussed the idea of having a virtual festival, but then realized how difficult it would be to try to bring together artist booths, as well as live performances.

"All of that's kind of hard to replicate, so what we have online is more of a celebration of the past," he said. "You get to see how the festival has changed over the years. Of course, we've had three different locations. Some things have come and gone. Some new things have emerged in terms of what we include in the festival."

Online ArtSplash includes arts and crafts activities that children would do if they came to ArtSplash, such as pour painting, or making a tissue paper birdhouse. Behrens said the projects require relatively simple supplies to create.