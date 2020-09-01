ArtSplash goes online in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Art Center is offering people a chance to look back and reflect on what ArtSplash was, is and might become with a week-long online version of the festival.
ArtSplash Online, which can be found at artsplashonline.com and on the Art Center's Facebook page, features photos from the 26 previous festivals and historical recaps presented via video.
In July, it was announced that the art festival wouldn't be held during Labor Day weekend due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Sioux City Art Center Director Todd Behrens said staff discussed the idea of having a virtual festival, but then realized how difficult it would be to try to bring together artist booths, as well as live performances.
"All of that's kind of hard to replicate, so what we have online is more of a celebration of the past," he said. "You get to see how the festival has changed over the years. Of course, we've had three different locations. Some things have come and gone. Some new things have emerged in terms of what we include in the festival."
Online ArtSplash includes arts and crafts activities that children would do if they came to ArtSplash, such as pour painting, or making a tissue paper birdhouse. Behrens said the projects require relatively simple supplies to create.
Several years ago, Behrens said the Art Center founded a part of the festival known as "Engage the Community." This informative and interactive area, which is centrally located at the festival, allows for the Art Center to support its community partners. He said ArtSplash online is highlighting the good work that these organizations do through a scavenger hunt.
"They are posting detailed images of some of these organizations. If you identify the organization, you win a little prize, and, if you take a selfie at that organization, you win a little prize," Behrens said of that portion of the festival, which is sponsored by State Steel.
ArtSplash raises funds for the Art Center's education and exhibition programs. This year, Behrens said he doesn't have any set expectations as far as fundraising goes. Although, he said some sponsors have continued their support.
Founded in 1994, the Art Center's ArtSplash has grown into one of the largest annual festivals of any kind in Siouxland. The Art Center is looking forward to its traditional ArtSplash art festival on Sept 4 and 5, 2021.
"All of our normal expectations for ArtSplash we've had to kind of put those on hold and plan for something bigger and better next year," Behrens said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.