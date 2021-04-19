ArtSplash moving downtown in 2021

SIOUX CITY -- ArtSplash, the Sioux City Art Center's annual fundraising event, is moving downtown in 2021.
"We genuinely are very excited about this as much for the Art Center as for the greater downtown," Art Center Director Todd Behrens told the Sioux City Council Monday. "We think it's going to have a lot of ripple effects bringing something like this downtown."
The council approved a resolution Monday, as part of its consent agenda, for the temporary closure of some downtown streets for the art festival, which is slated to be held Labor Day weekend.
The following streets will be closed from 8 a.m. Sept. 2 to 10 p.m. Sept. 5 due to the festival: Third Street, from Pierce Street to Nebraska Street; the eastern southbound lane of Pierce Street, from Third Street to Second Street; and the western northbound lane of Nebraska Street, from Third Street to Second Street, excluding all intersections.
After the 27th annual ArtSplash was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of festivals past was held online. The previous seven festivals were held at Riverside Park.
"I'm excited about the opportunity for ArtSplash to be downtown. I'm looking forward to that. I think that it could be a little bit of a situation. It's going to take some thinking outside of the box," Councilman Alex Watters said. "Any collaboration, anything we can do to get more people not only enjoying ArtSplash, but enjoying our restaurants, shops, anything downtown, I think it's going to be a win-win."
Art Center Development Coordinator Erin Webber-Dreeszen told the council the Art Center has wanted to host the festival downtown for a long time. She said the Art Center has been working with Downtown Partners in advance of the festival.
In other action
The council also voted unanimously Monday to approve construction documents for phase 2 of the Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Development Project.
Phase 2, which has a budget of $5 million, includes an interactive fountain amid seating walls and landscaping in Floyd Plaza, as well as overlooks, a yoga lawn and a shade structure.
"We already see a lot of things going on down at the riverfront, but this is really going to add to it," said Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore, who noted he is "really excited" about the three river overlooks.
Both phases 1 and 2 of the project are expected to be completed by the end of 2022.