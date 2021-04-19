 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ArtSplash moving downtown in 2021
0 comments
alert featured

ArtSplash moving downtown in 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ArtSplash 2019 1

From left, Pam Ross, Corey Vogt, and Jyll Ross-Vogt, all of Sioux City, look at metal yard art on display at ArtSplash at Sioux City's Riverside Park on Aug. 31, 2019.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- ArtSplash, the Sioux City Art Center's annual fundraising event, is moving downtown in 2021.

"We genuinely are very excited about this as much for the Art Center as for the greater downtown," Art Center Director Todd Behrens told the Sioux City Council Monday. "We think it's going to have a lot of ripple effects bringing something like this downtown."

The council approved a resolution Monday, as part of its consent agenda, for the temporary closure of some downtown streets for the art festival, which is slated to be held Labor Day weekend. 

WATCH NOW: Youth Art Month Exhibition

The following streets will be closed from 8 a.m. Sept. 2 to 10 p.m. Sept. 5 due to the festival: Third Street, from Pierce Street to Nebraska Street; the eastern southbound lane of Pierce Street, from Third Street to Second Street; and the western northbound lane of Nebraska Street, from Third Street to Second Street, excluding all intersections.

After the 27th annual ArtSplash was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of festivals past was held online. The previous seven festivals were held at Riverside Park. 

Alex Watters

Watters

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"I'm excited about the opportunity for ArtSplash to be downtown. I'm looking forward to that. I think that it could be a little bit of a situation. It's going to take some thinking outside of the box," Councilman Alex Watters said. "Any collaboration, anything we can do to get more people not only enjoying ArtSplash, but enjoying our restaurants, shops, anything downtown, I think it's going to be a win-win." 

Art Center Development Coordinator Erin Webber-Dreeszen told the council the Art Center has wanted to host the festival downtown for a long time. She said the Art Center has been working with Downtown Partners in advance of the festival. 

In other action

The council also voted unanimously Monday to approve construction documents for phase 2 of the Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Development Project.

Phase 2, which has a budget of $5 million, includes an interactive fountain amid seating walls and landscaping in Floyd Plaza, as well as overlooks, a yoga lawn and a shade structure.

Missouri River riverfront improvements

Construction is shown along the Missouri River on Monday in Sioux City's Chris Larsen Park at Floyd Boulevard. The Sioux City Council voted Monday to approve construction documents for what will be called Floyd Plaza at the approximate site of the construction equipment. The plaza will include an interactive fountain and other features.

"We already see a lot of things going on down at the riverfront, but this is really going to add to it," said Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore, who noted he is "really excited" about the three river overlooks. 

Both phases 1 and 2 of the project are expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prosecutor: Chauvin 'had to know' Floyd might die

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News