ArtSplash moving downtown in 2021

SIOUX CITY -- ArtSplash, the Sioux City Art Center's annual fundraising event, is moving downtown in 2021.

"We genuinely are very excited about this as much for the Art Center as for the greater downtown," Art Center Director Todd Behrens told the Sioux City Council Monday. "We think it's going to have a lot of ripple effects bringing something like this downtown."

The council approved a resolution Monday, as part of its consent agenda, for the temporary closure of some downtown streets for the art festival, which is slated to be held Labor Day weekend.

The following streets will be closed from 8 a.m. Sept. 2 to 10 p.m. Sept. 5 due to the festival: Third Street, from Pierce Street to Nebraska Street; the eastern southbound lane of Pierce Street, from Third Street to Second Street; and the western northbound lane of Nebraska Street, from Third Street to Second Street, excluding all intersections.

After the 27th annual ArtSplash was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of festivals past was held online. The previous seven festivals were held at Riverside Park.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}