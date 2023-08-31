SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Art Center's 225 Nebraska St. campus will soon be filled with artist booths, a performance area, and a host of food trucks.

Indeed, the 29th ArtSplash -- taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday -- has evolved into more of a summertime festival than it is an art show.

Which is exactly the way that Art Center director Todd Behrens likes it.

"For many years, we had ArtSplash by the riverfront or at Riverside or Grandview Park," he explained. "That all changed when we had to cancel the event in 2020, due to COVID-19."

An art show becomes a downtown festival

The Art Center was cautious when ArtSplash made its return in Labor Day Weekend 2021.

“We had fewer art booths than ever before by design," Behrens said. "That year, we also decided to host ArtSplash at the Art Center."

This turned out to be a success for the Art Center's most-visible event as well as a boon for the downtown's other galleries and other businesses.

"It turned out so real that we made the Art Center the permanent location for ArtSplash," Behrens said. "ArtSplash gave people the chance to check the Art Center out."

A showcase for artists

The two-day festival also allows artists to show off their best stuff.

That was especially true for Sioux City-based potter Chaeli Hanna-Kohn, who literally prepares for next year's ArtSplash as soon as this year's event ends.

"I always start getting ready the following Tuesday of Labor Day for the next year," Chaeli Hanna-Kohn, a Sioux City potter, said as she stood near a shelving unit displaying her functional stoneware pottery at Gallery 103 in the Ho-Chunk Centre. "I kind of go through and make notes of what people were requesting and what I didn't make enough of."

Hanna-Kohn described ArtSplash as her "biggest show of the year." The Shady Grove Pottery owner creates bowls, vases, wall hangings, decorative pieces and more from clay. Her favorite things to make are mugs, as, "Everybody always needs a good coffee mug."

But Hanna-Kohn said it is her seasonal pieces that are in high demand at ArtSplash.

"I start bringing out the Halloween and Christmas decorations. Most of the people, if they're not shopping for themselves, they're shopping for gifts for someone," Hanna-Kohn said. "So that's my busiest show."

A few weeks ago, Mike Jones was busy assembling wooden frames in his north side home's garage. Jones, who teaches video production and photography at Western Iowa Tech Community College, takes his own photos, cuts them into strips and, then, weaves them together.

"Most of my stuff, I try to have a message that's more mythological," said Jones, who will be among the dozens of artists selling their creations at ArtSplash. "Recently, I've been trying to create more of a surrealistic effect, I guess -- more of a turning inside, meditative, subconscious kind of feeling."

Susie Rodriguez said she likes to ramp up her jewelry-making in March in preparation for ArtSplash. The Sioux City artist creates jewelry mainly out of copper and stones and runs her own company, Hope by Design.

"I just know I have to have a lot. I've got to have backup for what I put out, because ArtSplash is such a good show," said Rodriguez, who has traveled to bead festivals and gem and mineral shows in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Tucson, Arizona, to purchase materials for her jewelry. "I'd say my bestseller is earrings. I do bracelets and necklaces, but people love the earrings. I imagine it's because of the price point. Most people can afford all of the earrings that I have."

Attracting artisans from near and far

Artist booths will again line both sides of Third Street, between Pierce and Nebraska streets as well as Pierce between Third Street and the railroad tracks on Second Street, with everything from paintings, ceramics, photography, prints, metal, glass, wood, fiber and mixed media pieces available.

A panel of judges will visit all of the booths, determining the winners of $7,000 in total prize money, from artists who’ve traveled from near and far to be part of ArtSplash.

A celebration of all art forms

The performing arts will be highlighted by an eclectic lineup of live entertainment, which includes the Mount Zion Baptist Choir, the Siouxland Discovery Chorus, Chad Elliott and Kathryn Fox, Jack, Mike and Jonah Langley, String Music by Paul Imholte and, even, the Lion Dancers from the Pho Mon Buddhist Temple of Siouxland.

So, does ArtSplash consider a little prestidigitation a legit artform? Apparently so, since the Amazing Arthur will be back dazzling crowds with some primo sleight of hand trickery.

Even the cinematic arts will be spotlighted when the Siouxland International Film Festival will offer continuous showings of both its family friendly shorts as well as its top contenders from the 2022 festival.

And what about the culinary arts? According to Behrens, there will be a multitude of food and beverage vendors along the southwest corner of the festival grounds.

Something for all ages

However, don’t be surprised at the sight of some artistic wannabes who are willing to display their talent (or lack of it).

“The Junior League Hands On! Gallery will be open during ArtSplash and so will the Gilchrist Learning Center,” Behrens said. “Plus, there will be plenty of kid-friendly activities that will encourage their love of art.”

Indeed, who said art had to be fussy.

"At the Art Center, we want to make art accessible to everybody," Behrens explains. "Events like ArtSplash always help us to make that happen."

It also provided something fun to do in the summertime.

“I’ve never been one of those people who thought there was nothing to see or do in Sioux City,” Behrens said. “Whether you like to see art, make art or watch the performing arts, we promise you’ll have a good time at ArtSplash,”