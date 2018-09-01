SIOUX CITY -- Early Saturday afternoon, as people milled about artists' tents and children played on bouncy-houses at Riverside Park, Erin Webber-Dreeszen hauled some cleaning supplies to a restroom area.
Something in there needed cleaning, and the Sioux City Art Center's development coordinator and the head of ArtSplash was about to go take care of it.
Webber-Dreeszen said later that she doesn't like to boss her volunteers around, and she doesn't mind getting her hands dirty in order to keep ArtSplash running smoothly.
"I wasn't going to go over the radios and say, 'I need someone to go clean the bathrooms,'" Webber-Dreeszen said. "I can't lead like that. I need to be the one that grabs the brush and goes to do it myself... I just don't think that I'm above scrubbing a toilet."
Approximately 250 volunteers are taking part in the 25th annual ArtSplash this weekend. Helena Potash, who has been involved with the event since its inception, said that a camaraderie has developed among the volunteers, even if they don't spend a lot of time together outside of ArtSplash-related functions.
"Kind of like when you go to a class reunion and you see people, and you're back together," she said.
Carolyn Hauptmann, who's been volunteering with ArtSplash since 1999, said she relishes being around the people at the event.
"Just seeing artists, and volunteers year after year -- it's just a joy to participate in," she said. While Hauptmann will retire her ArtSplash position (she's an assistant to Webber-Dreeszen) after this year, she doesn't plan to totally leave the event.
"I will still be involved," she said.
For the last 15 years, Sam LaRocca has made the journey from Chicago to Sioux City to volunteer at ArtSplash. He's not from Sioux City, but got involved in the event at the behest of some friends who live here.
"I would come and visit my friends usually in the summer months. One of my close friend's wives was actually part of starting ArtSplash 25 years ago -- so, when I was here 15 plus years ago, he said 'Hey Sam, next time you're in town, next summer, why don't you volunteer for ArtSplash?'" LaRocca said. "Well, the rest is history."
While LaRocca doesn't participate in any of the (numerous, and larger) festivals of this nature in Chicago, he has made a point to come to Sioux City every year to help out at ArtSplash. Like many of his fellow volunteers, he likes the people.
"I've gotten to know a lot of the staff throughout the years, and just enjoy working with them, working for them, volunteering with them," he said. "We've gotten to develop friendships, over the years."