As meth use surges, Siouxland grandparents step in to raise grandchildren

SIOUX CITY -- The white strands of hair multiplying on her mother's head and the appearance of grief on her face don't go unnoticed by Amanda Hard.
The 27-year-old recognizes that her mother, Becky Valentine, is performing a "labor of love" by raising her sons, 8-year-old Elijah and 5-year-old Isaiah, but she said the caregiving arrangement has been a "battle."
"I found out how to love my mom even more than I did before and be thankful for her, but we struggle with the power and control part," Hard said. "When I'm there, I want to be mom, too."
Hard was attending beauty school in hopes of giving her family a better life, but the stresses of being a single mother and a student with bipolar disorder caught up with her and she turned to marijuana for relief.
When Hard showed up high at her counselor's office, the Iowa Department of Human Services (IDHS) became involved, and the boys were placed with 57-year-old Valentine in November 2017. Hard then spiraled deeper into addiction and began using methamphetamine.
"The meth came in when I couldn't find any marijuana. You can go anywhere and get it," Hard said of the powerful stimulant, which when used chronically can cause anxiety, insomnia, paranoia, and visual and auditory hallucinations.
Although meth labs in Iowa are smaller in number and size than they were at the height of the state's epidemic in the early 2000s, when chunky crystals resembling ice were "cooked" in old trailers, sheds and car trunks, the demand for the drug remains strong among Iowa adults.
Dale Woolery, director of the Iowa Governor's Office of Drug Control Policy, said meth, which is predominantly being produced in Mexico, is coming into the state in larger quantities and purer forms than ever before.
"It's a difficult addiction to shake," he said. "Once you're addicted, getting into recovery can be a challenge."
Reported meth use among patients seeking treatment services more than doubled from 2011 to 2017, before reaching an all-time high of 21.7 percent in 2018, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Local treatment centers also report a spike in patients who are addicted to meth.
After Monica Swords' 33-year-old son ended his life in 2017, her grandson immediately came to live with her. Raising Rian, now 6, is no easy task for the 53-year-old.
According to Jackson Recovery Centers in Sioux City, the number of patients reporting meth as their drug of choice rose from 618 in 2015 to 917 in 2018. Those numbers don't include users who listed a different substance as their drug of choice, but also use meth.
RaMona Wanned, a therapist at Jackson Recovery Centers, said society views the meth addict "almost like a menace," even though she said people in very prestigious positions have been addicted to the drug. Wanned said she has encountered a number of patients who were prescribed attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications, such as Ritalin, as children, and later turned to meth. She said these patients told her that meth calms them down.
"Methamphetamine is a psychological addiction. It's going to do for you what you think it's doing for you," she said. "It's going to hide your feelings. It's going to make you happy. It's going to give you energy."
Hard said she doesn't feel the euphoria that other meth users report, because of the prescription stimulants she has taken to manage her mental health since she was 7 years old.
"My whole life is up and down, up and down, but I'm not a criminal. I don't want to hurt you," she said. "I want to be fixed."
Fractured families
Sometimes, Donna Kelley's 3-year-old grandson Laythm calls her "Grandma Donna," other times he tacks "Momma" onto the end of her name, but Kelley said he knows who his mother is.
In Kelley's Sioux City apartment, Laythm, who takes in words and phrases like a sponge, sometimes looks at a framed photograph of a blonde woman in a pink dress leaning against a tree trunk and asks, "Mommy's a good girl, Grandma?" Kelley, 58, tells him that his mother is a good girl and that she loves her.
Kelley said her daughter stopped using meth when she became pregnant with Laythm and remained sober until he was about 6 months old. After relapsing, she lost her parental rights and then entered treatment. She has relapsed since then, according to Kelley, who allows her daughter to see Laythm on the condition that she stays away from drugs.
"When he does see his mommy, he's ecstatic. He loves being around her," said Kelley, who adopted Laythm in November 2017.
While meth treatment admissions surged in the state, the number of accepted reports of suspected abuse with allegations involving a caretaker's use of meth increased 114 percent from 3,020 in 2014 to 6,465 in 2018.
"The Department considers relatives as the first option for placing children," said Matt Highland, public information officer for the IDHS.
Since IDHS data doesn't identify the relationship of the caregiver to the child, Highland said it is unknown what percentage of children who enter the state's child welfare system are placed with grandparents. According to Highland, as of March 31, 38 percent of children in care were placed with a relative.
Robin Capers, a clinical social worker who owns Family Wellness Associates in Sioux City, said placements with grandparents are overwhelmingly becoming permanent due to meth's high relapse rate.
"It's no longer six months through treatment," she said. "These grandparents are typically raising them throughout their childhood."
Valentine adopted Hard when she was just a baby, but she won't be able to adopt her grandsons. Instead, she said the Winnebago Tribe, which took over the case from the state, will give her guardianship of the boys.
"I used to be mad, 'Why can't you get it together for your kids?' It's the addiction I have to be mad at. She didn't choose to be an addict," she said.
Wanned said grandparents raising grandchildren often feel a great deal of guilt and shame, blaming themselves for their adult child's addiction, while harboring feelings of resentment about having to care for their grandchild.
"Some of the women are not ready to stop using. Some of the men are not ready to stop using," she said. "When the children are with the family member, it becomes very convenient."
Vicious cycle
Kelley and Valentine forged a close friendship after meeting at a newly formed support group for grandparents raising grandchildren, last October. Valentine said they "just clicked."
The two women text each other almost every night, go on outings together with their grandsons, and sing karaoke at a local bar once a month, when Valentine can find a sitter.
"If she needs to vent, she'll text me. If I need to vent, I text her," Valentine said.
Kelley said of those messages, "She'll just say, 'Oh, I'm going to go crazy,' and I’ll say, 'Me, too. But don't yell at the grandkids today. Vent to me.'"
Kelley and Valentine's daughters met for the first time in March at a St. Patrick's Day parade. At the time, Kelley's daughter had a few months of sobriety under her belt. She was residing at a home for women in need and working at a meat processing plant, while Hard was waiting for a bed to open at Jackson Recovery Centers.
Valentine said having a child who is addicted to drugs is a "nightmare." Hard has experienced chest pain while using meth and had a knife held to her throat.
"We worry all the time — Are we going to get that phone call that our daughter's ODed and dead or she's in the hospital beat up bad?" she said.
Wanned advises grandparents to educate themselves about the disease of addiction by attending recovery meetings. She said there are about 100 meetings held in Sioux City every week. She also encourages them to enroll their grandchildren in therapy and set boundaries with their adult children.
"Don't give them money. Don't let them use your car. Don't let them use your home as a flophouse. Have some expectations in place and keep them that way," she said. "And don't be afraid to ask if they're going to treatment, if they're going to meetings."
When a bed did become available at Jackson, Hard entered inpatient treatment, but left a couple days after arriving. Two months later, in May, she was living in a van and trying to quit meth "cold turkey" for what she estimated was the fourth time. Hard said the treatment facility brought back traumatic memories of spending time in juvenile group homes as a teenager, so she left.
Kelley said her daughter was also getting back on track after a brief relapse.
"We're frustrated because we know that it's killing our kids," Kelley said. "We want the best for our girls, but when they relapse, it brings us down; and I wonder if the (grand)kids can sense that something's wrong."
Woolery said parents with a son or daughter in the throes of addiction should remain persistent in spite of relapses and reach out to drug treatment professionals, drug courts in their communities and even local law enforcement authorities for guidance.
"It doesn't mean that the next time won't work. Sometimes, we have to do it several times -- intervene, get the help. That's true with a lot of diseases where there's relapse," he said. "Don't give up. Keep trying. It's really important, especially when we're talking about children and their well-being."