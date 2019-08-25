As meth use surges, Siouxland grandparents step in to raise grandchildren

Wednesday: A Briar Cliff University student who was raised by his grandparents shares his story

Exposed before birth

Donna Kelley often thinks about the granddaughter she never held.

Her daughter gave birth to the girl, who tested positive for methamphetamine, in September 2017. Kelley, 58, was already raising her daughter's son, Laythm, now 3, and knew she couldn't handle caring for another child.

Kelley said she was told her granddaughter was placed with "a really good family."

"I want to know if this dear little girl has problems, if she's got special needs now," said Kelley, who hopes Laythm can meet his half-sister someday.

Jeremy Granger, a hospital-based pediatrician at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, said meth exposure among babies has "exploded" in recent years.

"Of the substance-exposed babies we have, I would say meth is the most common (substance) I see in this part of the country," said Granger, who has also practiced medicine in Texas and Nevada, in addition to Iowa and Nebraska.

It is unknown exactly how many babies test positive for meth in Iowa on an annual basis. Matt Highland, public information officer for the Iowa Department of Human Services, said the department doesn't track the individual types of drugs that children test positive for.

According to data provided by St. Luke's, 21 newborns tested positive for methamphetamine/amphetamine at the Sioux City hospital in 2018, down from 36 the year before. MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center recorded four babies testing positive for meth in 2018, according to a hospital spokeswoman. She said data wasn't available for 2017.

Freda and Allan Brown suspect that their daughter used meth during her pregnancy, but when the Sergeant Bluff couple, who are in their late 60s, picked up their granddaughter Stella from the South Dakota Women's Prison in Pierre, 30 days after her birth, their daughter reassured them that the girl was healthy.

Granger said meth use during pregnancy is associated with higher rates of premature birth, fetal death and birth defects, including brain damage. But meth's effects aren't always immediately noticeable after birth. Later on, as the child grows, Granger said learning disabilities, behavior problems, anxiety and ADHD can surface.

"We've had her to our family doctor a couple times and he says she's doing fine and looks good," Allan Brown said of Stella, who is now nearly 2. "If there's a long-term effect, we have no idea."