As vaccine opens to all adults, Siouxland District Health offering 4,200 shots to anyone 16+

SIOUX CITY -- Anyone age 16 and up in Woodbury County was allowed to make an appointment for a COVID-19 shot starting Tuesday, a week before Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to make all adult Iowans eligible for coronavirus vaccinations.
Siouxland District Health began taking online reservations at 3 p.m. Tuesday for clinics scheduled April 6 and 8 at the Siouxland Expo Center. Appointments were required and confirmed on a first-come-first-served basis.
District Health officials said about 4,200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available for the two clinics. Because that's not nearly enough to cover the tens of thousands of county residents who are now eligible, officials said it will take weeks to get the vaccine into the arms of everyone in the county who wants it.
The Iowa Department of Health website lists a total of 10 vaccination sites in Woodbury County, including Siouxland Community Health and eight pharmacies. The latter includes Drilling Pharmacy, Thompson Dean Drug, CVS Pharmacy and the four Hy-Vee locations in Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff Pharmacy.
As of Tuesday, 15,033 people in Woodbury County have completed a two-dose vaccine series, and another 1,618 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine -- meaning about 16.1 percent of the county is fully vaccinated. This is behind Iowa's statewide vaccination rate of about 18.7 percent fully vaccinated and behind several neighboring counties. Still, Woodbury County's figures are on par with the U.S. overall.
Another 9,775 people in Woodbury County have received one dose of a two-dose series and are awaiting a second shot, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.
Reynolds has said she anticipates opening up vaccine availability to all Iowa adults on April 5 as national supplies and the allocation of doses to states increases.
As of Monday, Iowa was eighth in the nation for the percentage of the entire state population fully vaccinated at 19%, or 598,935 people out of a total state population of about 3.1 million. Nationally, 15.8% of the U.S. population is vaccinated or about 52.6 million people.
