As vaccine opens to all adults, Siouxland District Health starts taking 4,200 appointments Tuesday

SIOUX CITY -- Anyone over age 16 in Woodbury County was allowed to make an appointment for a COVID-19 shot starting Tuesday, a week before Gov. Kim Reynolds officially makes all adult Iowans eligible for coronavirus vaccinations.

Siouxland District Health began taking online reservations at 3 p.m. Tuesday for clinics scheduled April 6 and 8 at the Siouxland Expo Center. Appointments were required and confirmed on a first-come-first-served basis.

District Health officials said about 4,200 doses of vaccine are available for the two clinics. Because that's not nearly enough to cover the tens of thousands of county residents who are now eligible, officials said it will take weeks to get the vaccine into the arms of everyone in the county who wants it.

The clinics are offering the Pfizer vaccine.

The Iowa Department of Health website lists a total of 10 vaccination sites in Woodbury County, including Siouxland Community Health and eight pharmacies. The latter includes Drilling Pharmacy, Thompson Dean Drug, CVS Pharmacy and the four Hy-Vee locations in Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff Pharmacy.