SIOUX CITY -- Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he'd match his leadership and problem-solving abilities against anyone else running for president.

Hutchinson, who is one of the 13 declared candidates running to be the Republican nominee for President, made the remarks during a meet-and-greet with prospective Iowa caucus-goers at the Wheelhouse Bar & Grill in Sioux City Monday night.

In addition to being a two-term Governor of Arkansas, Hutchinson, 72, also represented the state's third district as a U.S. Congressman and served as the Administrator for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Under Secretary for Border and Transportation for the Department of Homeland Security during the George W. Bush administration.

"I've been a problem-solver during difficult times and a leader during times of great division," he told an audience of nearly 30 people.

Hutchinson said kitchen-table issues such as the economy and border security are at the top of his list.

He said these should rate higher than hot-button ideological issues that may repel independent voters.

"Joe Biden is a terrible candidate who is terrible on the issues," Hutchinson said. "But Republicans won't win if we can't attract independent voters."

This is why he stresses an outlook focused on the future, as opposed to ruminating on past elections. That was in contrast to former President Donald Trump, the current Republican frontrunner.

Admitting he has a long road ahead of him, Hutchinson pointed out that he's making headway.

"I recently gave a speech in Georgia during the morning while President Trump was slated to speak later in the day," Hutchinson said. "As soon as I finished talking, a man in a red MAGA hat came up to me, saying I hadn't yet changed his mind on Trump. But the man liked what I was saying."

"Sometimes, persuasion takes more time," he said.