Ask the Sioux City doc: Answers to your questions about allergies, coronavirus and leg woes

When it comes to physical activity, whether it’s simple or complex, any activity is better than nothing. Doing simple things such as walking or lifting light weights, these activities are going to help patients maintain their strength and range of motion. Generally, people who routinely walk tend to gradually start building up their endurance by being able to walk farther and even faster. When lifting weights, if it is a consistent amount of weight, this is going to help maintain what muscle mass you already have. If you are looking to build up your muscles you will need to start increasing the amount of weight you are lifting. Obviously everyone’s exercise goals are different. The simple activities listed above are great for older people to help them maintain what they have. The American Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes per week of vigorous aerobic activity, or a combination of both along with at least two days a week of muscle strengthening activities. All of these activities should be spread throughout the week. Examples of moderate-intensity include brisk walking, water aerobics, riding a bike, or pushing a lawn mower. Vigorous activities include jogging, running, swimming laps or riding a bike fast or up hills.