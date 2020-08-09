Ask the Sioux City doc: Answers to your questions about blood pressure medicine, weight loss and more

When you swallow, food goes down in your throat through a large opening that very quickly divides into two separate tubes. In the back is your esophagus, a soft tube that leads to your stomach and where food normally goes down. In the front is your trachea, which has hard, C-shaped rings of cartilage that you can feel when you touch the front of your throat. Normally there is a flap called the epiglottis that, when you swallow, closes over the opening to the trachea and keeps food from going down into your lungs. However, when food goes down the "wrong pipe," it means some food is able to get past the epiglottis and into the trachea. When this happens, it triggers cells in your trachea are that are very sensitive, and causes a strong coughing reflex that normally blows the food back out of your trachea and out of your mouth. However, sometimes food is able to get deeper and one of a few things can happen. In some cases, small particles and food that get deeper are absorbed through the cells or moved up and out of the trachea by little fingerlike extensions that line the cells of the trachea. On other occasions, if the individual is weakened and does not have a strong cough reflex, the food can become lodged in the lower parts of the long become a source for infection, which can lead to what is called an "aspiration pneumonia."