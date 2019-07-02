ROCK VALLEY, Iowa -- Officials plan to rebuild the RiverView Ridge Senior Living Center, which was nearing its opening before being heavily damaged in a Tuesday morning fire.
Emergency officials were called to the building on the west side of Rock Valley just after 6 a.m.
Rock Valley city administrator Tom Van Maanen later on Tuesday said crews from Rock Valley, Orange City, Sioux Center, Hull and Ireton came to help fight the fire.
"We are immensely pleased that nobody was hurt," Van Maanen said.
Online photos of the assisted living center, which was slated to open on July 15, showed flames across the roof of the building.
"Such a beautiful building. So sad. We'll have to start over. I hope everyone has a God given patience," read a posting on RiverView Ridge Senior Living Center's website and Facebook page.
The center's website said RiverView Ridge was being built to address a lack of senior housing options in Rock Valley, a Sioux County town of 3,354.
The two-story building is in the town's development park. The facility will accommodate both assisted and independent living.
Van Maanen said community members were anticipating the opening, after a city survey showed the need for senior housing.
RiverView Ridge officials were in the midst of hiring staff, as the opening had neared. Van Maanen said he had no information on when the building will now open.
"It is a big impact to our community, as people were preparing to move there. They were selling (current) homes," he said.