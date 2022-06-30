At Feenstra family fundraising picnic: Gov. Kim Reynolds and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley praise the Hull representative, condemn Biden and Democrats

SIOUX CENTER, IOWA -- No matter the speaker at Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra's second-annual family picnic fundraiser at the Dean Classic Car Museum on Thursday, a common refrain could be heard and a common opponent was repeatedly named.

"Look what he’s done in the minority. Think of what he can do in the majority," Reynolds said of Feenstra while touting her own work to ban transgender athletes in girls sports and target the teaching of "Critical Race Theory" in Iowa schools. Almost a week since the Supreme Court moved to overturn Roe v. Wade, Miller-Meeks said flatly "When it comes to life, Randy delivers." Before the event even started, State Sen. Jeff Taylor (R-Sioux Center) led a prayer and thanked God for the high court's 6-3 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. At a Q&A after everyone spoke, Feenstra was asked about the possibility of nationwide abortion ban. In response, he talked about his faith but didn't offer any concrete action items.

Haley, the keynote speaker, ended her remarks, which included condemnations of China, Iran and Russia, by having the crowd stand and cheer for the one-term congressman from Hull.

"You have one fantastic, pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, pro-freedom congressman," Haley said.

"Looking distracted"

The words were not so kind for President Joe Biden and other Democrats.

Haley, who's been talked about as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, accused Biden of "falling all over himself" to re-enter a deal with Iran to curb the proliferation of nuclear weapons in the Middle Eastern nation.

"When America is distracted, the world is less safe," Haley told the attendees who paid $50 or more to be at the fundraising event.

During her 15 minutes at the podium, Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, also said Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay Bill," which aims to limit what teachers are allowed to discuss regarding gender and sexual preference in schools, didn't go far enough.

"We look so distracted. And when America is distracted, the world is less safe," said Haley.

While discussing rising inflation, Haley, a former president of the National Association of Women Business Owners, said she worried about the impact to individual Americans.

"They're having to pay more money for gas and that's not going to get to work. They're having to pay more money at the grocery store. And that's how they feed their families." Joan Hoekstra, who attended the fundraiser, said the economy was her top issue heading into the general elections: "Getting it back to where it was."

Feenstra alleged, "Democrats create one crisis after another" and accused the party of doing more to protect meat packers instead of meat producers. In the House, Feenstra has pushed for a version of the "Cattle Market Transparency Act" which would require beef packers to purchase more of their cattle through bidding in open markets. When Naig had his turn to talk, he praised Feenstra for the work. Naig went on to herald the Supreme Court's Thursday morning decision to limit the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to power plant emissions.

Safety and prosperity

The notion of safety is one that came up repeatedly.

As Feenstra listed what he saw as the vast differences between Northwest Iowa, where he grew up, and the nation's capital, where he serves, he said, "In D.C., if I go run, I worry." Miller-Meeks spoke of "record-high crime" (spikes have been most pronounced in violent crime). Reynolds herself took time to thank police officers across the state.

"Thank you for putting your lives on the line every single day," she said.

Reynolds, who's running for re-election against businesswoman Deidre DeJear in November, said she had helped make Iowans lives easier by keeping businesses open during the COVID-19 pandemic and by reducing the length of time residents can claim unemployment benefits.

"When you pay people to stay home, they stay home," Reynolds said. "We’re going to do everything we can to get people back to work sooner." Iowa Workforce Development's May report showed open jobs totaling more than 85,000 while the number of unemployed Iowans stood near 47,000.

"We’re making great progress and we’re not done," Reynolds said. She then suggested that such progress could not continue unless Iowans across the state elected even more GOP members to governmental positions.

When he spoke, Feenstra said it wasn't enough to simply win big. He said Republicans also need to have some semblance of a plan.

"Then we can make this country prosperous again," Feenstra said. "And be respected on the world stage."

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

