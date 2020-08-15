At 'Flash Drive' for school COVID safety, attendees criticize Reynolds' handling of school re-openings

Other school districts in the area are taking different approaches -- at Bishop Heelan, instruction will be held inside all week and masks will be required.

Amanda Gibson, one of the event's organizers and a local parent, said her family has opted for virtual learning, because the virus is too big of a risk in the schools.

"I am incredibly disappointed in our governor, and I think she obviously does not have educators' best interests at the forefront of her mind," said Gibson, who herself is taking classes at the University of South Dakota to become a history teacher.

Karen Mackey, who represented the Siouxland Pride Alliance in Saturday's Flash Drive, said she was likewise displeased with the governor's position on the schools. Mackey said remote learning would be best, at least in the beginning of this school year.

"She's not leading on this," Mackey said of the governor.

Mackey said she wants the governor to "take the handcuffs off the districts; let the districts decide what's best" and to mandate masks statewide.