At 'Flash Drive' for school COVID safety, attendees criticize Reynolds' handling of school re-openings

SIOUX CITY -- A "Flash Drive," a sort of rally where the demonstrators stay in their cars, was held Saturday in Sioux City in support of COVID-19 safety protocols at schools.
The drive was organized by the group Iowa Educators for a Safe Return to School. The group's Facebook page has more than 21,000 members, who voice their various concerns, criticisms and questions related to schools re-opening during the pandemic.
Several in attendance at Saturday's demonstration criticized Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' handling of school re-openings, saying that the governor should cede more control to local school districts.
Earlier this month, the governor warned school districts not to defy her directive to provide at least 50 percent in-person instruction for core subjects when classes resume. Some Iowa school districts have signaled their resistance of her orders; the standoff is ongoing.
Public schools in Sioux City will offer classroom instruction two days a week this fall, using a "hybrid model" of in-person and remote learning. Teachers will also be available to support individual students on Wednesdays, a move the district believes will meet Reynolds' mandate. Students and staff will be required to wear masks.
Other school districts in the area are taking different approaches -- at Bishop Heelan, instruction will be held inside all week and masks will be required.
Amanda Gibson, one of the event's organizers and a local parent, said her family has opted for virtual learning, because the virus is too big of a risk in the schools.
"I am incredibly disappointed in our governor, and I think she obviously does not have educators' best interests at the forefront of her mind," said Gibson, who herself is taking classes at the University of South Dakota to become a history teacher.
Karen Mackey, who represented the Siouxland Pride Alliance in Saturday's Flash Drive, said she was likewise displeased with the governor's position on the schools. Mackey said remote learning would be best, at least in the beginning of this school year.
"She's not leading on this," Mackey said of the governor.
Mackey said she wants the governor to "take the handcuffs off the districts; let the districts decide what's best" and to mandate masks statewide.
"We are in the middle of a pandemic, and we need to have a very robust plan for how we are going to deal with (students' and teachers') health and safety," she said.
Nick Anderson, a teacher at Lawton-Bronson, applauded officials in his district for their handling of the school re-opening.
But the governor's handling of the situation is another matter. Anderson said Reynolds' messaging on re-opening schools has been inconsistent -- first asking districts to develop their own "Return to Learn" plans, then steamrolling those plans with a proclamation of her own.
"(We are) really encouraging our governor to take a much more pragmatic approach to ensuring safety for all students and for all faculty and staff, for everyone in the schools," Anderson said.
"I feel like she's put all of our administrators in a very rough situation," he added.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.