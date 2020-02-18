At least 4 hurt in early morning collision on Court Street

SIOUX CITY -- Alcohol is believed to have played a role in a two-vehicle collision that injured at least four people early Tuesday at a Sioux City intersection.

Police were dispatched at 6:24 a.m. to 17th and Court streets, where a southbound BMW struck a Honda Pilot that was pulling onto Court Street from 17th Street.

According to a Sioux City Police Department news release, the BMW was speeding, and the driver of the Honda was unaware of how fast the car was traveling before entering the intersection. After the collision, the four male occupants of the BMW exited the car and fled from the scene. Alcohol was found inside the car.

Three men and a juvenile female in the Honda were transported to the hospital with possible serious injuries.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two of the passengers in the BMW later sought treatment at a hospital for minor injuries and were questioned by police.

No charges have been filed, and the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 712-258-TIPS (8477).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.