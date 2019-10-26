AKRON, Iowa -- Just a few days after he joined a group of about two dozen GOP House members in storming a closed-door impeachment inquiry deposition on Capitol Hill, Rep. Steve King spent Saturday hunting pheasants at his annual Gen. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt.
King, the longtime representative of Iowa's 4th congressional district and a stalwart conservative, said Democrats in Congress have been searching for a way to get rid of President Donald Trump since his November 2016 election. "They were stunned that the American people wanted a president that would secure the borders and be America First. And that's offensive to them."
A congressional impeachment inquiry began last month; it stems from a whistleblower report of a July phone call Trump made to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about gathering potentially damaging information on the family of political rival Joe Biden.
Last Wednesday, a group of House Republicans, including King, brought an impeachment-linked deposition with a Defense Department official to an abrupt halt by storming into the closed-door meeting.
King, a longtime Trump defender, said the Republicans acted appropriately, and derided the Democrats' impeachment efforts as a sort of "kangaroo court" conducted in a "Soviet-style secret bunker in the Capitol."
He did not say whether the group's actions had any impact.
"It was the right thing. When you see the Constitution being abused this way, when you see (Democrats) pulling information in a secret basement room in the Capitol, trying to find something that they can accuse the president of, that they can justify impeachment -- you know, these things don't start this way," King said. "If there's going to be impeachment, it starts with a high crime or misdemeanor."
He declined to say whether the House GOP is planning any further actions to to attempt to derail the impeachment inquiry.
King was joined by an estimated 17 hunters Saturday morning, with a total of about 40 taking part in the two-day event at the 1,000-acre Hole ‘N the Wall Lodge near Akron. The group displayed 17 pheasants during a pre-lunch photo shoot.
During each of the last three years of the hunt, King has told reporters he doesn't keep a close count of the number of pheasants bagged by the group.
"It's a beautiful, clear, October day here in Iowa, and the sky was so full of feathers that one could be convinced the angels were having pillow fights," he said Saturday.
The hunt, a major campaign fundraiser of King's, is named for Gen. Bud Day, a Sioux City native and hero of the Vietnam War, who hunted with King periodically prior to his death in July 2013.
King's three sons joined in the morning hunt before lunch, as well as two former Republican congressmen -- Gil Gutknecht of Minnesota and Tom Tancredo of Colorado. In previous years, King's hunts been attended by the likes of Donald Trump Jr. and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.
Jack Zimmerman, a Minnesota Army veteran who lost his legs in Afghanistan in 2011, has taken part in the hunt for several years. He uses a special "track chair" (a wheelchair with tracks, similar to a tank) to navigate the terrain. King described Zimmerman as "always a special guest" and "the most fun to hang with."
"We enjoy his company. I said to him, 'Jack, we're going to keep doing this until I can't keep up anymore,'" King said. "And he said, 'Well, we're going to get you a chair and we're going to keep going."