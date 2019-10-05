SIOUX CITY -- It's a story as old as time itself: The king sets aside his animosity toward the village thief before the jousting match, so that the thief can propose to the unsuspecting herald before the royal court and dozens of onlookers.
The herald (Miranda Vint), accepted the proposal from the thief (Matt Hattorf).
Vint and Hattorf, both Sioux City natives, are longtime Riverssance-goers. Vint has been attending the yearly Renaissance festival, held in Riverside Park, since she was a teenager; she became the herald (whose role is to make noise before important events) last year.
Hattorf has been an off-and-on attendee and thief for the past 10 years or so. His role is to steal the king's possessions; he puts mud on his forehead to denote his loyalty to the Mudman, the King of the Peasants.
"This was something that we're both in to, this is a big thing that we're really putting our lives into, and a lot of our time," Hattorf said. "I figured, what better place?"
And what was the herald's reaction to the very public, old-timey proposal?
"Can you put emojis in a newspaper?" she asked. "I'm shocked and so happy. I'm so excited. He did a really good job!
"This is perfect. This was amazing."
Dozens of pirates, knights, jesters, Scotsmen, warriors, outlaws, wenches, monarchs, tradespeople, musicians, commoners and others took part in the 16th annual Gathering of the Kingdom of Riverssance Festival, as well as hundreds of regular, 21st century visitors.
King Pellius (Randy Chapman), who is in real life engaged to Queen Morgana (Stephanie Carter), said that, besides the various scoundrels wandering about, the main nuisance at the festival Saturday was the heavy breeze. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls reported gusts Saturday afternoon higher than 30 miles per hour.
"A little windy, but the sun is out and people are having fun," Chapman said.
"It's a beautiful day in the kingdom," Carter added.
Vint was not the only one who got a special surprise just before the jousting match Saturday. King Pellius presented Sir Robert, First Knight and Sworn Protector of the Kingdom of Riverssance (Bob Gifford), with a leather "royal garter" and a dagger with his name on it, in recognition of his many years faithfully guarding the kingdom.
The festival continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.